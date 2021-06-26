Did Ex-AOA Member Mina Introduce her Boyfriend through her New Post? Fans Pour in Congratulatory Messages

Former AOA member Mina, who has been sending shock waves through her self-harming acts and allegations of bullying and sexual assaults, has apparently made her fans happy with her latest post. The idol has shared a picture with a boy, paving way for netizens to do guessing games.

As expected, her fans believe that she has fallen in love with the man in the picture. In clear terms, netizens have assumed the person to be her boyfriend.

It is an intimate picture for which Mina has not given a caption apart from a purple emoji. The fans have responded positively to the post as they pour in congratulatory messages.

Some have asked to reveal the identity of her beau while others are hoping that he would take care of her health. Check out their reaction below:

Doggy~: Well, its good new she found someone , yet I hope that relasionship ends up as a healthy one. Because if one of the 2 has a mental illnes then everything is just gonna be a nightare. It happened to some friends so.. we know shes not okay at all. I hope she's still on therapy 아름: I'm so happy for her!! she deserves all the happiness the world has to offer Yeji & Zoe: I hope her bf take care of her well, and not take advantage of herPleading faceFolded hands Jenny: Wow they actually look good togetherSmiling face with heart-shaped eyesI'm so happy for MinaLoudly crying faceShe's so lucky to have such a good looking BFWeary face BAMBI: good, i really hope she's happier now. she really, truly deserves it Pleading faceRed heart

Her Past Relationship

All these years, the 28-year old kept her personal life private and there were no link-up rumours in the past. However, an Iranian actor named Hamed Tehrani had claimed to be dating her in 2016.

"She meant to visit him in Teheran last month, but due to her busy schedules, she was unable to make it," the media revealed. They also added, "He wanted to keep the news of their relationship a secret in order to take into consideration Mina's perspective and privacy," Koreaboo had quoted him as telling to a media.

Her agency FNC Entertainment had denied the rumours.

Recent Controversy

The actress and singer had made allegations of bullying against former AOA leader Shin Jimin. Even after the latter lent an apology, Mina had stated that it was difficult for her to forgive the harasser, who allegedly tortured her for 10 years when they were part of the group.

The singer-actress had also claimed that she was a victim of a sexual assault during her school days.

Struggling to erase those bitter memories, she tried to harm herself and shared those pics on social media. However, a section of netizen abused her over those allegations and her attempts to hurt herself which had only made the situation worse for her.