The concept of a parallel universe, popularly called multiverse, has been a widely discussed topic among physicists for several years. Now, a team of NASA scientists has detected evidence of a parallel universe. Scientists made the mindblowing discovery while working on an experiment in Antarctica.

Laws of Physics Operating in Reverse

According to a report published in the Daily Star, all the rules of physics seem to be operating in reverse in this alleged parallel universe, that was also born in the Big Bang.

During the study, researchers used a giant balloon to carry NASA's Antarctic Impulsive Transient Antenna, high above the snowy surface where there is a perfect environment that has little to no radio noise to distort its findings. Scientists detected a constant "wind' of high energy particles coming from outer space, and some of them are much powerful than anything humans can generate.

According to the report, objects with higher energy objects are stopped by the solid matter of the planet, while sub-atomic neutrinos with a mass close to zero can completely pass through the Earth. However, the newly discovered particles named tau neutrinos, come 'up' out of the earth, which indicates that the particles might actually be traveling backward in time, which suggests the possibility of a parallel universe.

The Formation of Two Universes

Scientists believe that two universes might have formed during the time of the Big Bang. One of the universes is ours, and the second one is running reverse from our perspective. If there could be inhabitants in the second universe, they might be seeing our universe as a realm that runs reverse from their perspective.

The Dark Matter Mystery and Existence of Parallel Universe

A few months back, Mark Williams, a Royal Society University Research Fellow with the University of Manchester, had suggested that the entire mass of dark matter might be reaching our universe from a parallel dimension.

Williams claimed that communication might be happening between particles in our dimension and particles in other extra dimensions. He argued that this communication could be the reason behind the flow of dark matter to the universe.