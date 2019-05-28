Dark matter is one of the most perplexing entities in the cosmos and experts believe that this hypothetical form of the matter might be comprising more than 85 percent of the universe. Until now, neither space scientists nor astrophysicists were able to detect the mysterious substance anywhere in the universe. As arguments surrounding dark matter gets heated up in the scientific circles, a particle physicist has now claimed that the entire mass of this mysterious substance might have reached the universe from a parallel dimension.

This theory is put forward by Mark Williams, a Royal Society University Research fellow with the University of Manchester. Williams is also working as a particle physicist at the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) that conducts experiments on Large Hadron Collider.

In a recent interaction with Express.co.uk, Mark Williams talked about the origin of dark matter in the universe. As per Williams, communication might be happening between particles in our dimension and the other extra dimensions, and this might be the reason behind the flow of dark matter to the universe.

"There are all kinds of theories which may also have dark matter candidates. One of them is this idea of having hidden extra dimensions where there is some kind of communication between particles in our dimension and the other extra dimensions. So, you can imagine particles from the other dimension somehow leaking their mass and gravitational effect into our universe. But the one thing in common with all of these, is they have to be observable in our universe somehow. There's no point postulating a theory which can't be tested," Williams told Express.co.uk.

A few days back, a research report presented too the American Physical Society has revealed that a mysterious force has inflicted bullet-like holes in parts of the Milky Way. The mind-blowing discovery was made by Ana Bonaca, an astrophysicist at the Harvard-Smithsonian University. After making this discovery, researchers revealed that these holes might be inflicted by invisible dark matter.