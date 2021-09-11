Evander Holyfield vs Vitor Belfort Livestream: How and Where to Watch Triller Fight Club 'Legends II' Match

All eyes will be set on ageing boxing legend Evander Holyfield and former UFC champion Vitor Belfort, who will fight it out in the ring on Saturday as part of a one-night-only event with Triller Fight Club. And if that was not enough former President Donald Trump will be at the commentary duties.

A lot is at stakes given that Holyfield is making his highly anticipated return to the ring at the age of 58, with this match. Belfort, on the other hand, despite having a fine grip over this mixed martial arts form of combat sports, will step into the ring with a different dilemma this time around just because of the sheer size and power of Holyfield.

A Night to Remember

Belfort till last week was preparing for a showdown with Oscar De La Hoya but those plans were thwarted after the "Golden Boy" tested positive for COVID-19. De la Hoya pulled out at the last minute and in came the big surprise when Triller announced former World Heavyweight champion Holyfield as his replacement.

While Holyfield hasn't fought a single bought since he was 48, in May 2011, Belfort also announced his retirement from MMA following his May 2018 knockout loss to Lyoto Machida at UFC 224 in Brazil.

That makes the match all the more important given that Holyfield will play to show the world his class, while Belfort will try to regain his lost glory in mixed martial arts after embarrassing loss to Machida.

However, the attraction will not be limited to the ring only, as Trump who will be doing the commentary, is expected to add more color and spice to the entire event. "I love great fighters and great fights," Donald Trump said in the release earlier this week. "I look forward to seeing both this Saturday night and sharing my thoughts ringside. You won't want to miss this special event."

When and Where to Watch

Triller Fight Club's "Legends II" event takes place on Saturday, September 11. The fight will take place at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood.

The main card begins at 8 p.m. ET in the United States and at 1 a.m. BST in the UK.

Tickets to the event start at $66 (and go up to $506). You can buy tickets to Triller Fight Club on Ticketmaster.com. If the seats are sold out, you can check VividSeats.com, where cheaper-priced tickets are also available.

How to Watch Online

Triller Fight Club will also be streaming the match. The match can be watched online as an exclusive pay-per-view (PPV) event. Triller will be promoting and screening the fight card in the United States on Triller PPV. The international rights are with Fite, so that matches in the UK and other parts of the world can be watched on Fite TV.

If you want to stream the Triller boxing match online, you'll need to purchase the fight at the PPV price of $49.99, then head over to FITE.tv to stream Triller Fight Club live.

The "Legends II" Triller Fight Club event is a pay-per-view fight, so it can't be watched free online, at least not legally. However, Triller is offering a "freeview" window from 6-7pm EST on Saturday that will stream part of the match online free.

The free streaming ends at 7pm EST / 4pm PST, after which you will have to opt for a pay-per-view ticket to continue watching the rest of the event.

FITE is offering free replays of the Holyfield vs. Belfort fight until December 11. Your purchase also gets you a free live stream of the press conference, as well as free streaming of all the backstage content, and pre- and post-fight analysis on FITE.tv.