Bill Hader might not have walked away with the award he was nominated for but nonetheless could be seen radiating happiness on the red carpet courtesy of his newfound flame Rachel Bilson, who joined on for the red carpet at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 5, 2020, at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

Friends before lovers

Hader and Bilson became acquainted on the set of 2013's romantic comedy 'The To-Do List', written and directed with Hader's then-wife Maggie Carey. Maggie and Bill Hader were married for nearly a decade before divorcing in 2017 and have three children together, the same year the Bilson-Christensen union came to an end.

The 'O.C' actress Rachel Bilson, who worked with Hayden Christensen on his 2007 film, 'Jumper' was in a long-term relationship with the actor that officially ended in 2017. The actress has a daughter with the Star Wars actor who was born in 2014.

Past relationship and Hader's success

Hader, whose past work includes supporting roles in movies like 'Forgetting Sarah Marshall'(2008), Tropic Thunder (2008), Superbad(2007) and IT: Chapter II(2019) was seen making his budding romance with Bilson(38) public at the start of the coveted event.

Hader and Bilson, who it seems have remained friends since when they first worked together back in 2013, seem to have been taking it steady in private for a while with the couple spotted on a coffee outing in Hader's hometown Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Bilson has been opened up about the struggles with a single mother in the dating scene to a podcast saying- "I was talking to this guy a few months back, and anytime I would bring my daughter up, they would never pursue the question or ask more about her".

"It was a red flag, because anyone that you're going to get involved with if you have a kid, they have to be all about that kid. "she concluded.