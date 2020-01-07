Since the last episode of the popular Mexican reality show - La Academia, Danna Paola has become an even more loved and respected celebrity.

Mexican actress and singer, Danna Paola, gained international celebrity status following her role as Lucrecia in the Spanish drama thriller - Elite, that premiered on Netflix in 2018.

In Mexico, the 24-year-old is already a much-loved celebrity, where she is a jury member on the reality talent show La Academia (The Academy) on TV Aztec.

In the last 24 hours, however, Danna Paola has been gaining major limelight after she "destroyed" a La Academia contestant Gibrán Gutiérrez with her "criticism."

Gibrán and his girlfriend Francely Abreu were caught on camera calling Danna "culera."

Culera is a derogatory and vulgar Mexican word. The closest English meaning of the word would be "a mean or bad person."

Taking up the matter on the last show, Danna began her assessment of the contestant without showing any sign of anger praised Gibrán,""I loved it, I think you have grown a lot..."

But suddenly in the same tone, she asked a shocked Gibrán, "...tell me, so I am not culera with you? Because you don't think I don't really hear everything you and Francely say about me at The Academy. "

The statement sent a shockwave among the audience and Gibrán cut a rather sorry face.

"I think it's disrespectful to a woman and if you mean that because you don't like my criticism, I don't want to imagine with Francely or how you express yourself of any other woman," Danna added.

"Basically, what I have told Francely tonight and what I am telling you is what they want to hear. It is not my real criticism. I don't come to be your friend, if I like you or if I don't like you, I really don't care. "

She then refused to access Gibrán. The incident has sparked a major controversy as now the Director of La Academia has promised to introduce some major changes in the rules of the show.

In the meantime, it also remains to be seen whether Gibrán Gutiérrez and Francely Abreu will be thrown out of the show as even other judges on the show seem to have taken offense about their "culera" comment.

A lot is expected to change by the next episode of La Academia, but it won't be an overstatement to say that Danna destroying the contestant for his offensive statement definitely was one of the most thrilling moments of the show.