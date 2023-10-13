The Escape of the Seven Episode 7: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

The Escape of the Seven episode 7 will air on SBS on Friday (October 13) at 10:00 pm KST. It will also Han Mo Ne as her evil instincts kick in again. She will make some interesting choices in this chapter. The viewers can look forward to her fight against the Bang Da Mi curse and Matthew Lee's punishment. People in Korea can watch the upcoming chapter on TV.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, Philippines, Ireland, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, France, Finland, Ecuador, Spain, and the UK, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viu, Kocowa and Viki.

Story

The mini-series follows seven individuals, Theywho were behind the disappearance of a young girl. She got tangled in a web of several lies and ambitions. The drama depicts the journey to search for the truth and the bloody revenge that resembles divine punishment. It stars Uhm Ki Joon, Hwang Jung Eum, Lee Joon, Lee Yoo Bi, Shin Eun Kyung, Yoon Jong Hoon, Jo Yoon Hee, and Jo Jae Yoon.

Here is everything about The Escape of the Seven episode 7, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

The next episode of this crime thriller drama will air on SBS on Friday (October 13) at 10:00 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the new episode on TV or the official website of the broadcasting channel. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, and Mexico, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on Viu, Kocowa, and Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of The Escape of the Seven Episode 7:

US - 9:00 am

Canada - 9:00 am

Australia - 10:30 pm

New Zealand - 1:00 pm

Japan - 10:00 pm

Mexico - 8:00 am

Brazil - 10:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:00 pm

India - 6:30 pm

Indonesia - 8:00 pm

Singapore - 9:30 pm

China - 9:00 pm

Europe - 3:00 pm

France - 3:00 pm

Spain - 3:00 pm

UK - 2:00 pm

South Africa - 3:00 pm

Philippines - 9:30 pm

Spoilers

The Escape of the Seven episode 7 will follow Han Mo Ne and show her her fight against the Bang Da Mi curse and Matthew Lee's punishment. The newly released still shows Han Mo Ne in crisis. According to the producers, her evil instincts will kick in again this week. She will make some interesting choices to get out of her predicament.

"Han Mo Ne's evil instincts will kick in again. She will make some interesting choices to get out of her predicament. Please tune in to see how she fights back against the Bang Da Mi curse and Matthew Lee's punishment," the producers shared.