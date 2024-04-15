Erin Ward: Married Nebraska Teacher Caught Undressed in Car with 17-Year-Old Student Before He Fled Scene in His Underwear

A Nebraska substitute teacher was caught nude in a car with a teenage student who tried to flee but crashed the car and ran from the scene wearing just his underwear, according to police. Erin Ward, 45, was arrested on Saturday night after she was found in the buff with a male student, 17, from the Omaha high school where she was employed, police said.

Douglas County Sheriff's deputies arrested Ward on Saturday after they received a report at around 3 am about a strange car parked on a dead-end road close to the 10200th block and North 189th Street. Ward has since been slapped with a series of charges.

Naked Attraction

As they approached a gray 2015 Honda Pilot, law enforcement officials stated that they saw Ward and a 17-year-old boy in the backseat as she was trying to put her clothes back on.

The boy then quickly moved to the driver's seat and drove away, fleeing the scene before crashing the vehicle around two blocks away. He then fled on foot and was found by police over an hour later, dressed in boxers, socks, and a T-shirt.

Ward, who stayed at the scene, allegedly confessed to having sex with the teen boy, as per police statements.

Police also found an Omaha Public School employee ID inside the vehicle, and Ward verified that she was a substitute teacher at Burke High School in Omaha.

She also told the police that the 17-year-old was a student from the same school.

"The Honda Pilot was determined to be owned by Ward and her spouse," police said.

Teacher or Predator

After the teen was located, he was brought to "a safe place to receive care and be interviewed." It is unclear how long Ward worked at the school. Burke High School is yet to make an official comment on the incident.

In November, Ward shared a photo on her X account depicting keys, a folder, and a Burke High School lanyard.

"Every school in the metro could learn something from @OPS_Burke," she said.

"Absolutely the best school as a guest school teacher. Favorite building to teach at...love when I get to be a bulldog."

Following her arrest, Ward was charged with one count of felony sexual abuse by a school employee. In Nebraska, this charge is classified as a class 2A felony and carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in jail.