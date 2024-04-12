Gay Baltimore Couple Arrested for Child Porn After One of Them Downloads it on Their IKEA Work Computer

A Baltimore couple was arrested for possessing child pornography, according to police.

Robert Sherer, 41, and Robert Books, 54, lived on the 2600 block of North Calvert Street in Baltimore City.

Sherer Downloaded Child Pornography on IKEA Work Computer



Sherer allegedly worked at IKEA and downloaded child pornography on his work computer. They are both charged with several counts of possessing child pornography. According to police records, they were married.

Charging documents obtained by CBS News revealed that Sherer worked as a senior resolutions generalist at IKEA in the White Marsh area. He allegedly downloaded child pornography onto his work computer, which was flagged by an IKEA network security system.

Swedish Police Referred the Case to Local Authorities After IKEA Reported the Incident

IKEA reported the incident to police in Sweden, where the company is based. After confirming what the downloads were, Swedish Police referred the case to local authorities, prompting an investigation into the couple by the Maryland Computer Crimes Unit in March.



Local, state and federal authorities searched their home on Calvert Street on Tuesday, according to charging documents. Child pornography was found on their cellphones and other devices, according to documents, and they were arrested on Wednesday.

Investigators are concerned there may be additional victims. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Maryland Center for Missing and Unidentified Persons at 1-800-637-5437.

Both men are being held at the Baltimore City Detention Center. Sherer is scheduled to appear in District Court on May 10, while Books is scheduled to appear on May 15.