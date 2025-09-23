Erika Kirk's Hand Signal at Charlie Kirk's Memorial Service Sparks Wild Theories on Social Media as Users Ask If It Was 'Devil Horn' Symbol

Several social media users are bizarrely accusing Erika Kirk of flashing a 'devil horn' hand sign during her husband's memorial service in Arizona on Sunday. Charlie Kirk's grieving widow made a hand gesture that signifies "I love you" in sign language while standing on stage next to President Donald Trump at her husband's memorial.

After an emotional speech honoring her late husband, the 36-year-old devout Christian lifted her arm, extending her index and pinky fingers. Several online users have spread the outrageous claim that Erika's gesture was a "satanic hand symbol" meant to represent devil horns, with those posts quickly going viral. Many users also raised questions about her intentions.

Bizarre Claims

However, supporters of Erika pushed back against the backlash, reminding others that the gesture is also a well-known way of saying "I love you" in sign language. "PSA: Erika Kirk's hand sign at the end was sign language for I love you. Not a satanic hand sign. Dear lord... please give me strength on this app," one exasperated X user wrote.

"It's sign language for 'love you',' another person agreed. 'Ignorance is exactly why people commit violence. LEARN THINGS! Don't spew evil where none exists."

The wave of support for the former Miss Arizona followed multiple users' repeated accusations of the bizarre "devil hand."

"I caught this hand sign from Ericka Kirk which is a Devil/Owl sign people use in dark meetings and rock-on concerts," one X user wrote.

"Why would she make this hand signal as a professing Christian and being knowledgeable of these things?"

"What is happening? Erika Kirk throwing up a satanic hand symbol to end off Charlie's funeral?!?!" another user wrote.

"I hope she doesn't realize what she's doing, but this is definitely suspicious!"

No Concrete Proof

Referring to the moment Kirk stood beside the president as she made the gesture, a third man wrote: "Sorry, I love Trump and Charlie Kirk, and I don't want to spoil the party. But why did Erika wait until she was standing with the most famous man alive, in front of the whole world, at the most significant moment of her life, to throw up the devil-horned gesture?"

The so-called devil hand gesture is also commonly linked to the 'rock on' sign seen at rock concerts, where the index and pinky fingers are raised while the other fingers and thumb are folded in.

Meanwhile, the sign for 'I love you' in sign language looks almost the same, except with the thumb raised — the way Erika Kirk demonstrated it.

She made the gesture after delivering an emotional speech about her husband's life and legacy, where she also offered a stunning act of grace by forgiving his alleged killer, Tyler Robinson.

At the memorial, Erika said her 31-year-old husband, a MAGA influencer, "wanted to save young men just like the one who took his life."

Speaking of Robinson, she added: "I forgive him," drawing loud applause from the crowd. "I forgive him because it's what Christ did. The answer to hate is not hate."

Earlier at the service, Trump and Elon Musk set aside their differences just a week after the conservative activist was shot and killed on the University of Utah campus.

The former rivals were seen talking in Trump's box, with the president giving Musk a friendly pat on the back — shortly before the Tesla CEO stood up and walked away.