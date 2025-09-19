Erika Kirk: Charlie Kirk's Widow Unanimously Elected New CEO and Chairwoman of Turning Point USA as She Vows to Continue Her Husband's Work

Erika Kirk has been unanimously elected the new CEO and chairwoman of Turning Point USA, the influential conservative grassroots group founded in 2012 by her late husband, Charlie Kirk, the organization announced Thursday.

"In prior discussions, Charlie expressed to multiple executives that this is what he wanted in the event of his death," Turning Point USA's board said in a statement. Erika Kirk — who also runs her own nonprofit, Everyday Heroes Like You — gave an emotional promise to continue her husband's work and honor his legacy after his tragic assassination last week. Kirk was shot last week in the neck by Tyler Robinson, 22, while attending a rally in Utah.

Carrying on Her Husband's Legacy

"Charlie prepared all of us for a moment like this one. He worked tirelessly to ensure Turning Point USA was built to survive even the greatest tests," Turning Point USA's board added. "We will not surrender or kneel before evil. We will carry on."

"The attempt to destroy Charlie's work will become our chance to make it more powerful and enduring than ever before."

Charlie, 31, was assassinated while addressing students at Utah Valley University on September 10.

Police later arrested Robinson and charged him with Charlie's murder. Utah prosecutors have said they plan to pursue the death penalty.

On Tuesday, prosecutors released alleged messages between Robinson and his transgender boyfriend in which he admitted to the killing. Investigators also claim he told his parents, "there is too much evil and the guy spreads too much hate."

Charlie and Erika were married in 2021 and are the parents of two young children.

Making a Big Promise

On Friday night, Erika Kirk released a video message where she spoke directly to the "evildoers" who celebrated her husband's death. "You have no idea the fire that you have ignited within this wife. The cries of this widow will echo around the world like a battle cry," she said.

"They should all know this: If you thought that my husband's mission was powerful before, you have no idea, you have no idea what you just have unleashed across this entire country and this world."

Erika was always a strong supporter of her husband's activism and at times even joined him on his own podcast. A former Miss Arizona USA, she also hosts her own faith-based weekly show called Midweek Rise Up.

Charlie, meanwhile, turned Turning Point USA into a national force by sharpening his debate skills on college campuses across the country, where he worked to persuade students toward conservatism. He also developed close ties with influential politicians and activists, with President Trump noting Thursday that Charlie himself could have one day become a chief executive.

"All of us at Turning Point USA have a special role in carrying Charlie Kirk's mantle and completing his vision of bringing us all closer to our Lord and fostering a prosperous country for generations to come," the TPUSA board said in its statement.

Many Republicans — including Trump — have credited Charlie's efforts with helping the party connect more effectively with younger voters, especially young men.