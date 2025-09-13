Erika Frantzve: Charlie Kirk's Wife Breaks Into Tears as She Pays Emotional Tribute to Conservative Activist Hours After Assassin's Arrest

Charlie Kirk's grieving widow said he sacrificed his life for his family and country — and that the "evildoers" who killed him in public have only strengthened the cause of his patriotic mission. A teary-eyed Erika Frantzve Kirk addressed the audience in a live-streamed speech, standing next to the empty chair in the studio where Kirk once sat just after 8:25 p.m.

Fighting back tears and pausing frequently to steady herself, Erika urged Kirk's supporters to join a church, then made a heartfelt promise to her late husband. Her words came just hours after the suspected gunman, Tyler Robinson, 22, who killed the conservative influencer, was named and taken into custody.

Appeal to the Nation

Standing at a podium decorated with her husband's photo and the words, "May Charlie be received into the merciful arms of Jesus, our loving Savior," Erika said softly, "My husband laid down his life for me, for our nation, for our children."

"Now and for all eternity, he will stand at his savior's side wearing the glorious crown of a martyr."

She thanked the first responders who fought to save him and the officers who caught the suspect, then promised with conviction to carry on Kirk's legacy and ensure that those who ended his life would never silence his mission or his voice.

"The evildoers responsible for my husband's assassination have no idea what they have done," she said.

"They killed Charlie because he preached a message of patriotism, faith and of God's merciful love. They should all know this: if you thought my husband's mission was powerful before, you have no idea, you have no idea what you have unleashed across this entire country and this world," she said passionately.

"You have no idea the fire you have ignited within his wife, the cries of this widow will echo around the world like a battle cry. To everyone listening tonight across America, the movement my husband built will not die. It won't, I refuse to let that happen."

"No one will ever forget my husband's name," Erika declared. "I will make sure of it."

Kirk, 31, was killed by a single gunshot to the neck while speaking to thousands at Utah Valley University during the first stop of his American Comeback Tour on Wednesday afternoon.

Death of a Youth Icon

Tyler Robinson, 22, fired the deadly shot from about 200 yards away, targeting the pop-up tent where the conservative activist had been answering audience questions about mass shootings involving transgender people at the outdoor event on the Orem campus, authorities said.

Robinson, a trade student in Utah and a Mormon, was arrested on Thursday night after an extensive manhunt. According to a probable cause affidavit released Friday, he is expected to face aggravated murder and other state charges.

Erika, crowned Miss Arizona in 2012, married Charlie in 2021. Together, they built a family with two little ones — a 3-year-old daughter and a 1-year-old son.

On Friday, she described her husband as the "perfect" father and husband. She recalled the heartbreaking moment she told their daughter about his death, gently explaining that he was on a "work trip with Jesus."

The devastated wife, who also hosts the devotional podcast Midweek Rise Up, accompanied Charlie's body to Phoenix's Hansen Mortuary Chapel on Thursday after it was flown from Utah aboard Air Force Two.

Vice President JD Vance arranged the flight following the brutal killing and, along with his wife Usha, stood by Erika's side in the hours after Charlie's death.

During a private ceremony at Roland R. Wright Air National Guard Base in Salt Lake City, Vance, 41, helped carry his friend's wooden casket onto Air Force Two.

"I want to thank my husband's dear friend, Vice President Vance, and his phenomenal wife, Usha, for their love and support," Erika said, her voice breaking.

"You guys honored my husband so well bringing him home. You both are tremendous."

Still unable to sleep since the moment of her husband's killing, Erika also offered heartfelt thanks to President Trump and his family for the care and love they've shown.

The 79-year-old president was the first to share the heartbreaking news of Kirk's death and announced that he would honor his longtime ally with the Presidential Medal of Freedom — the nation's highest civilian award.

"Mr. President, my husband loved you and he knew that you loved him too," Erika said.

"Your friendship was amazing. You supported him so well, as did he for you."

On Friday, Trump said he plans to attend Kirk's funeral in Arizona, describing his attendance as an "obligation."