Kenyan comedian Eric Omondi has slammed Ezekiel Mutua, CEO of Kenya Film Classification Board, for his recent comments against him. The latter had singled out the former during his speech when he launched a national campaign about sensitising people about the dangers of premature exposure of adult experiences to children.

Responding to his remarks, Eric Omondi stated that Ezekiel Mutua has not done anything to the entertainment industry and warned him not to use his name for "cheap publicity." He also reminded the moral cop that his company is helping young talents from Kenya to showcase their talents.

"DR. Ezekiel Mutua. This is your last warning. This is not the way to address the PRESIDENT of an entire Continent. Stop using my name for these cheap PUBLICITY stunts...I have never understood exactly what you do for a living. You have not helped the Entertainment Industry in any way. So you flew all the way to Mombasa to do this Press conference, hiyo Pesa ungenipatia niongeze nazo Cameras Kwa Studio zangu so that we shoot more videos for young talented Kenyans. Please Visit Eric Omondi Studios and see what we are about to do to help young and upcoming TALENTS. Dont ever address me or use my name again. You dont know my story!!! You dont understand my process!!! [sic]" he wrote on his Instagram page.

Recently, Ezekiel Mutua had criticised Eric Omondi and said, "People like Eric Omondi.... You are showing your face on videos in a way that is not appropriate and you are an adult, then call yourself king of comedy in Africa, then why don't you respect yourself?"

He had also asked Omondi to put a disclaimer in his videos indicating that the content might be inappropriate for children.

It may be recalled that Eric Omondi had faced severe criticism for posting a naked video on social media in 2018.