Kamene Goro, a popular radio presenter in Nairobi, has received a 100-page handwritten marriage proposal from her fan. The suitor has sent the package to her office at Lion Place in Westlands.

Talking about the proposal, Kamene Goro has told Kenyans.co.ke website that he has sent his resume in the package for her to consider his proposal. In the letter, the said fan has claimed to have fasted for 10 days and believes God to have directed him towards her.

The package contained the newspaper cuttings of other women from the media but she could not understand the reason why he sent those materials to her. Her co-host Jalang, on a lighter note, wondered the time taken by her suitor to pen the 100-page letter on paper. This became a topic of debate on social media sites.

She was earlier married to a Tanzanian-based South African tycoon after falling in love. Two years after the wedding, they parted ways. "One day when I was travelling to Nairobi, he (husband) called me and decided to end the marriage. In utter shock, I hung up the phone and that was the final time we spoke," she was quoted as saying by a website last month.

"Looking back, I thought he was my everything. For a whole week, I was a total wreck because of the divorce as I blamed myself for the failure of the marriage," she added.

