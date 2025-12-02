Eric Cordes and Vicki Cordes: Doctor and Wife Gunned Down in Their $1.3M Simi Valley Home as Body Found in Car 70 Miles Away Linked to Double Murders

A renowned doctor and his wife were shot and killed in what police believe was a "targeted" attack at their upscale California home on Sunday afternoon, just before a body believed to be connected to the gruesome crimes was found inside a burning car roughly 70 miles away, according to police. Police now believe that the entire thing is a case of double murder.

Dr. Eric Cordes, a 63-year-old, 'highly respected' radiologist from Simi Valley, and his wife, Vicki, 66, were found dead from gunshot wounds in the garage of their home around noon on Sunday, which has left the quiet, upscale Wood Ranch community jolted by the sudden violence.

Gruesome Double Murder

Several worried neighbors reported gunfire before officers arrived and found the couple lying in the driveway with multiple gunshot wounds, Simi Valley Police Sgt. Rick Morton told KTLA. Eric and Vicki — who had both been previously married and had children — were rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition, but they died from their injuries around 7 p.m., authorities said.

Around the same time, a body was found inside a burning car at Ayala Park in Chino, around 70 miles from where the couple was shot.

While investigators haven't confirmed a connection between the two incidents, one neighbor told reporters they believe the gunman — described as a white male — may have been the couple's stepson, according to Sgt. Morton.

Police aren't ruling out that possibility or the chance that the two deaths are linked, but Morton said that investigators are still working to verify the details.

Officials believe the suspect fled the shooting scene, drove to the park, and then set the vehicle on fire.

After news broke about the couple's tragic deaths, Adventist Health Simi Valley — where Eric had worked for nearly 30 years — released a heartbreaking statement honoring the doctor and his longtime service to the community. "The Adventist Health Simi Valley community is heartbroken by the tragic deaths of our longtime colleague, Dr. Eric Cordes, and his wife, Vicki. Dr," a spokesperson told the Daily Mail.

"Cordes was a highly respected, board-certified radiologist and beloved physician who served this community with compassion and excellence for nearly 30 years.

"Our hearts are with his family, friends, and all who had the privilege of working alongside him as we grieve this shocking loss."

Confusing Finds

CBS News reported that the garage and the end of the cul-de-sac where the couple lived were left with a large pool of blood. Meanwhile, in Ayala Park, investigators cordoned off a burned-out sedan as it was towed away, according to the outlet.

The violent events have left residents shaken and on edge, struggling to come to terms with the shocking double homicide.

"It's crazy, because like I said, this just doesn't happen here," Joel Lemos told CBS News.

"Back in the day Simi Valley was one of the safest places to live in the nation with a population of 100,000 or more, that's not the case anymore - it's gotten a little crazy," he added.

Simi Valley Police Sgt. Rick Morton echoed those concerns, saying, "Yeah, rare for us to have a double homicide in our city."

The motive for the attack is still unclear, but police emphasized that they do not believe the public is in danger and that the shooting was not a random act. As of Monday afternoon, no arrests have been made.