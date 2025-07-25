Epstein's 50th Birthday Album Allegedly Contained Letters from Trump, Clinton, and 50 Influential Figures

Jeffrey Epstein's 50th birthday album, created in 2003, reportedly contained personal letters from dozens of high-profile individuals, including former U.S. Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton. The album was compiled by Epstein's ex-girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, according to a recent report by The Wall Street Journal.

One letter from Bill Clinton described Epstein as having "childlike curiosity" and praised his longevity in friendships and pursuits. While Clinton's spokesperson declined to comment on the letter, they referred to earlier statements that said Clinton cut ties with Epstein long before his 2019 arrest and was unaware of his criminal actions.

The Journal also reported that Donald Trump allegedly sent a "bawdy" letter as part of the same album. However, Trump has strongly denied this, calling the letter fake and not reflective of his tone or handwriting. He has since filed a defamation lawsuit against Rupert Murdoch, The Wall Street Journal, and its journalists, claiming the report was fabricated.

On his platform, Truth Social, Trump lashed out:

"The Wall Street Journal printed a FAKE letter... I told Rupert Murdoch it was a Scam... and now I'm going to sue his ass off."

The album reportedly features letters from around 50 people. This includes billionaire Leon Black, designer Vera Wang, attorney Alan Dershowitz, and former Microsoft executive Nathan Myhrvold. Also mentioned are former Victoria's Secret owner Les Wexner, model scout Jean-Luc Brunel, and media tycoon Mortimer Zuckerman.

Other names include the British ambassador to the U.S., U.K. politician Peter Mandelson, and Epstein's former Bear Stearns colleagues, Alan Greenberg and James Cayne.

The newly reported details have renewed public attention on Epstein's vast and controversial social circle. Epstein died in jail in 2019 while facing federal charges for sex trafficking.