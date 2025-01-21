Did Bill and Hillary Clinton Mock Donald Trump in Middle of His Inauguration Speech When He Said He Wants to Rename Gulf of Mexico?

Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton were seen sharing a laugh as Donald Trump delivered his inauguration speech. Trump officially took the oath of office as the 47th president of the United States on Monday morning inside the Capitol Rotunda, surrounded by influential tech leaders and media executives.

In his inaugural speech, the new president vowed to issue around 200 executive orders, initiating a sweeping crackdown on the very first day of his second term. One of his more intriguing plans includes renaming or reinstating historic names for landmarks and bodies of water along the United States borders, such as the proposed "Gulf of America."

Mocking Trump from the Audience

"Today, I will sign a series of historic executive orders,' Trump said. 'With these actions, we will begin the complete restoration of America and the revolution of common sense – it's all about common sense.

"America will reclaim its rightful place as the greatest, most powerful, and most respected nation on earth, inspiring the awe and admiration of the entire world.

"A short time from now, we are going to be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America."

His comments drew laughter from his former political opponent, Hillary Clinton, and a smile from her husband, former President Bill Clinton. Many on social media found the proposed name change amusing and admitted they couldn't help but laugh as well.

"Hillary Clinton is the only real one there for bursting out laughing at the Gulf of America," said another.

"Good for her! What he said was funny. Remarkable stupid, but funny," one person said.

"I'm trying to figure out why everyone is not laughing. This is a third grade policy change," another user wrote.

Trump's Strange Proposals

Trump caused a stir earlier this month when he proposed renaming the Gulf of Mexico during a press conference at Mar-a-Lago. "We'll be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, which has a beautiful ring," Trump told reporters in Florida.

"That covers a lot of territory. The Gulf of America. What a beautiful name. It is appropriate," he insisted.

This sparked backlash from Mexican politicians, including the country's president.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum responded to Trump's proposal last week by revealing a map from the 1600s that showed an early designation of North America labeled as 'America Mexicana' in bold, prominent letters.

"Mexican America, that sounds nice, no?' she said sarcastically, pointing to a massive image of the old map behind her. 'He talked about name, we too are talking about the name."

"Even if you right or left the idea is kinda funny," added a fourth person.

Trump's other executive orders address a broad array of topics, including immigration policies, gender identity matters, and even loosening restrictions on water flow from showerheads.

Out of the orders issued on his first day, ten specifically focus on the southern border and the ongoing illegal immigration crisis.