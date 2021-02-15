Celebrity couple Epik High's rapper Mithra Jin and actress Kwon Da Hyun have announced a happy news with their fans on Monday, 15 February. Five years after their marriage, the couple is expecting their first baby.

Announcing the news of his wife's pregnancy, Mithra Jin, on his Instagram account, revealed that she is 23-weeks pregnant. "Everyone, we have some happy news we would like to share together. Finally, I'm also becoming a dad. The baby's nickname is 'Bboom BBoomie' and currently, 23 weeks have passed.

They have even started kicking in their mother's belly, and they are growing quickly and in good health. Please cheer us on so that they are able to grow without issues until the due date in early June!" [sic]" he wrote, as per the Allkpop which translated his text from Korean to English.

It means now all three members of Epik High will be fathers. Tablo is blessed with a daughter named Haru, DJ Tukutz has a son named Yoon Woo, and a daughter named Tae Yeon.

After dating for about three years, Mithra Jin and Kwon Da Hyun had tied the knot in October 2015.

Professional Lives

Mithra Jin, whose original name is Choi Jin, is a multifaceted talent. He is a hip hop musician, rap artist and lyricist. His journey started at the beginning of 2000s with now disbanded K-Ryders. He shot to fame with Epik High as a key member of the group, which has produced albums like Map of the Human Soul, 99 and Swan Songs among many others.

The group is ready to release the first part of their tenth album, Epik High is Here in 2021.

Whereas Kim Da-hyun started her journey as a lead vocalist of the rock band Yada, which was disbanded in 2004. Since then, she has been actively working in theatre and TV series.