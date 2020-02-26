Popular English comedian Joe Pasquale has claimed that he once came in contact with a UFO during a late night drive. Pasquale claimed that he saw the alleged alien spaceship landing on a field along the M4 motorway. The mysterious sighting has made Pasquale believe that aliens might be living closer to earth than space scientists actually think.

Joe Pasquale's unusual UFO experience

Pasquale revealed that he witnessed the strange UFO long back, much before the dawn of smartphones. As he reported the UFO society, he was asked to draw a sketch of the flying vessel and was asked to take it to the nearby police station.

"I once saw an alien space ship, I was driving down the M4 and it landed in a field. It was before the days of mobile phones with cameras, so the UFO society said you had to draw it and take it to a police station. I got home, painted it and ran to my local police station at 4 AM," said Pasquale, the Daily Star reports.

Other celebrity testimonials

Pasquale is not the only celebrity who has shared their experiences about witnessing UFOs. A few months back, Andy Bell, lead singer of the English synth-pop duo Erasure, had claimed that he had turned down an offer to engage in a sexual encounter with an alien.

Bell claimed that he was once paid a visit by a fleet of more than 1,000 spaceships, and flying angels. During this encounter, an angel asked Bell if he was interested in engaging in a meaty encounter with an alien. But the singer rejected this offer stating that he was gay.

Legendary Argentinian footballer Diego Maradona recently claimed that he was once abducted by a UFO. The footballer also revealed that he went missing for three days after being abducted by a UFO.

"Why make things up ah? Once after a few too many drinks, I went missing from home for three days. They took me, I cannot tell you about it," said Maradona.