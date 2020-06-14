A new conspiracy theory suggests that Mayan Calendar's Doomsday reading about the world ending in 2012 was miscalculated by the experts, and the world is about to end next week. As per the new theory, the world will end on June 21, 2020.

The theory of doomsday sparked from the fact that the Mayan calendar, which spanned for about 5,125 years starting in 3114BC, reached its end on December 21, 2012. The conspiracy theorists propagated the date as being 'the end of the world', alerting of an impending apocalyptic disaster. The prediction not only created panic around the world but also prompted a huge tourist influx at the ancient Mayan sites located in Mexico and Guatemala.

Experts Miscalculated the Dates

Scientist and Fullbright scholar Paolo Tagaloguin propagated the latest theory, by recalculating the dates on the Mayan calendar. According to The Sun, the scientist based the bizarre claim on a new set of calculations using the Julian calendar. In a series of tweets, which were later deleted, Tagaloguin wrote: "Following the Julian Calendar, we are technically in 2012. The number of days lost in a year due to the shift into Gregorian Calendar is 11 days."

"For 268 years using the Gregorian Calendar (1752-2020) times 11 days = 2,948 days. 2,948 days / 365 days (per year) = 8 years," he went on. The earlier calculations were made by using the Gregorian calendar, introduced in 1582. As per the 'error' in the Gregorian calendar, a time of 11 days taken by the Earth to revolve around the Sun was not considered. As per the new calculations, 11 days counted for each year since the original date leads to June 21, 2020, as per various outlets.

Twitter Abuzz With New End of the World Date

However, with 2020 already filled with coronavirus, locusts' attacks, natural disasters, the new date for doomsday has once again become a raging topic on social media. "So in 10 days it'll be the end of the world according to the mayan calendar. LET'S F--KINGGGG GOOOOOOOO," tweeted a user. "Please adjust your schedule accordingly," tweeted another. Express reported that NASA while commenting on the earlier predictions, had stated: "The story started with claims that Nibiru, a supposed planet discovered by the Sumerians, is headed toward Earth."

"This catastrophe was initially predicted for May 2003, but when nothing happened the doomsday date was moved forward to December 2012 and linked to the end of one of the cycles in the ancient Mayan calendar at the winter solstice in 2012 - hence the predicted doomsday date of December 21, 201," it stated further.

"Saw an article that the mayan calendar was wrong and the world is gonna end next week. Might as well do what i love the most, binge watch momoland vids," wrote a user. "You know what was supposed to happen in 2012? Yes, the end of the world. 2020 suddenly makes more sense," expressed a Twitter user.