Amid the coronavirus outbreak that has already killed more than 3,48,900 people worldwide, an unexpected invasion of desert locusts is worrying countries like India and Pakistan. According to reports, the locust attack in India has destroyed 50,000 hectares of crops in western India, and experts believe that it could negatively impact the country's food production.

India Using Drones to Combat Locust Attack

As the locust attack is expected to hit food production in India, the government has decided to use drones to combat the rapacious grasshoppers. B R Karwa, project director, Agricultural Technology Management Agency in the state of Rajasthan revealed that drones and planes will be used for the first time to stop the locust attacks in the country.

What Are Desert Locusts?

Desert locusts are widely considered the most deadly migratory pests globally. The creatures often attack in swarms, and a single swarm usually spreads over a kilometer. In this one kilometer radius alone, there could be at least 80 million locusts. As locusts can travel for more than 300 miles in a day, the pests pose a threat to all nations.

Does Locust Swarm Portend Imminent End of World?

Now, a section of conspiracy theorists has started arguing that locust swarms could be the indication of an imminent end to the world. As the locust swarms have also started affecting East African countries and Egypt, conspiracy theorists believe that the current locust swarm fulfills Biblical prophecies.

"Rarely since the Exodus of Hebrew slaves from Egypt has the African continent seen such a sight, locusts swarming throughout Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan and Uganda. Scripture tells us that we are living in the last days, and during that period 'nation will rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom. And there will be famines, pestilences, and earthquakes in various places. All these are the beginning of sorrows," said Biblical researcher Mark A Kellner.

According to the conspiracy theorists, the recent coronavirus outbreak also signals the fact that humans are going through end times.