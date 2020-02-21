Locust attacks in countries like South Sudan, Uganda and Tanzania are literally affecting the agricultural sector of these nations, and as per the latest updates, these swarms have headed northbound along the Red Sea which indicates that locusts could soon invade Egypt.

Is Jesus second coming soon?

Even though scientists cite climate change and other geographical factors behind this development, a Bible scholar has now bizarrely claimed that the locust swarm invasion is an indication of the impending second coming of Christ.

"Rarely since the Exodus of Hebrew slaves from Egypt has the African continent seen such a sight, locusts swarming throughout Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan and Uganda," said Mark A Kellner, Mark A Kellner, Express.co.uk reports.

Through these words, Kellner was referring to the Plagues of Egypt story, as depicted in the Book of Exodus. Kellner also assured that humans are going through their end days, and he made it clear that these conclusions are being made after analyzing Biblical prophecies.

"Scripture tells us that we are living in the last days, and during that period 'nation will rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom. And there will be famines, pestilences, and earthquakes in various places. All these are the beginning of sorrows," added Kellner.

Does devastation await 2020?

Recently, several conspiracy theorists had claimed that popular mystic Baba Vanga had predicted a series of natural disasters that will hit the earth in 2020. Several people believe that Baba Vanga had predicted the devastating tsunami that hit Indonesia in 2004. However, Vanga had also reportedly predicted the possibility of another deadly tsunami after 16 years, and people believe it will happen in 2020.

Baba Vanga's alleged prediction also indicates the probable tsunami that will happen this year will affect countries like Pakistan, Indonesia, Japan and China.

Popular American psychic Jean Dixon also believes that 2020 will be a tough year for humanity. Dixon had predicted that the war of Armageddon will be fought this year.