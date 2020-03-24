Empire season 6 is returning with a new episode on FOX channel this Tuesday, March 24, at 9pm EST. Episode 14 is titled "I Am Who I Am" and it will focus on the painful childhood memories of Cookie Lyon. The upcoming chapter may also feature Yana's big break while Maya finds a new way to promote her work "Birth of an Empire".

The character played by Taraji P Henson is likely to get the shock of her life as the show prepares to feature the biggest revelation in the series' history. Cookie was haunted by a bitter past truth of her life for quite some time and she got shockwaves when her sisters, Carol and Candace, nearly confessed about something they did to her in the past. Viewers could learn more about it in the upcoming episode.

A promo for the new episode shows the three sisters on an unpleasant road trip. The visuals tease tension as they show the three sisters blaming each other. In the clip, Carol tries to say something to Cookie and Candace does her best to stop Carol from uttering a word. The promotional video ends with a painful statement from Cookie.

Watch the promo video of I Am Who I Am below:

As the sisters gets busy with their own family problems, Lucious will utilise the time to dig up something from the past to give Yana her big break. Meanwhile, Maya will come up with a new plan to increase the hype about her upcoming project "Birth of an Empire". At the same time, Andre and Teri will go through some relationship problems as the latter become more fearful about the former.

In order to know if Yana will get her big break and the details about Maya's scheming, the series' followers will have to watch Empire season 6 episode 14 online on FOX Channel tonight, March 24, at 9pm EST. People in the US can watch the show by tuning in to the broadcasting channel or by streaming the show on FOX's official website.

People in the UK and other parts of the world, including India, China, Singapore, Thailand, Brazil, Mexico, Russia Canada, Australia and the Middle East, will have to wait a little longer to watch the episode online.

Here is the official synopsis of Empire season 6 episode 15 'Love Me Still':

As their wedding day arrives, Teri's fears concerning Andre's temper continue to surface. Meanwhile, Cookie finds a shocking discovery while digging into Bossy's finances, which leads to a heated confrontation with Giselle. Then, Yana (guest star Kiandra Richardson) starts to fall for Lucious again and Maya sets her sights on Hakeem.