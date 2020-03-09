Empire season 6 episode 12 is scheduled to air on FOX this Tuesday, March 10, at 9 pm EST. The episode titled 'Talk Less', is likely to feature some sleepless nights for Lucious Lyon. The hip hop mogul wants to move forward with a record deal with Yana and he may have to convince the label executives for it.

The show can also be streamed on laptops or smartphones through the official website or the app for FOX.

People in the UK and other parts of the world, including India, China, Singapore, Thailand, Brazil, Mexico, Russia Canada, Australia and the Middle East, will have to wait a little longer to watch the episode on streaming sites.

Check out the official synopsis for Talk Less below:

Lucious hunts for a record deal for Yana (guest star Kiandra Richardson) but is met with surprising feedback from the label execs. Meanwhile, Cookie struggles with her inability to shake memories of the secret she's kept for so many years. Also, Lala (guest star Diamond White), feeling neglected by her team at Bossy Media, pulls a dangerous stunt to take promotion into her own hands, and Andre suffers from brownouts and lapses of judgement as Kingsley pushes for more control.

What does the promo say about episode 12?

Fox has released two new promos for the upcoming chapter. While one video focuses on the gunpoint meeting between Lucious and Damon, the other features the various challenges of Cookie. The promo videos for the upcoming chapter also hint at some relationship problems for Cookie and Lucious.

Here is the official synopsis for Empire season 6 episode 13, 'Come Undone':