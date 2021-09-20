Emmys 2021: Kate Winslet to Sara Paulson, Celebs Stun in Show-Stopping Dresses

Emmy Awards 2021 is special this year as it marked the return of the in-person ceremony after going virtual last year due to the pandemic. As the much-awaited star-studded red carpet event officially aired on Television, celebrities brought their fashion A-game to one of the biggest award functions on Sunday. Stars dazzled in stunning gowns and glitzy outfits swapping their cozy pajamas and oversized sweatpants to walk the ramp of the red carpet event.

Like the Academy Awards and Grammys, the Emmys also have its own glamour quotient. Stars show up in show-stopping dresses from world-class outfit brands. From Kate Winslet to Billy Porter, celebrities left fans awestruck in some of the most stunning outfits ever seen on TV. The 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony honors the best and brightest of TV in Los Angeles this year.

Actor Kate Winslet kept it classic as she wore a black gown with sheer sleeves for the red carpet event this year. Winslet walked the ramp of the event in Armani Prive and Fred Leighton jewels as she went upstage to receive the award for her role on Mare of Easttown. Yara Shahidi slayed in Dior Haute Couture and Cartier jewels as she posed for a lovely snap at the event while Rita Wilson came dressed in Tom Ford's all-black and glitzy outfit for one of the TV's prestigious award functions.

Mindy Kaling and Sara Paulson looked stunning in their own choice of clothing. Kaling stunned in a strapless black dress with a large bow accent while Paulson rocked a gorgeous Carolina Herrera red gown with puffy and balloon sleeves. Herrera went for a bold look as she opted for a red lip shade with minimal make-up for the red carpet event.

American actor-singer Billy Porter, known for his unique style and fashion, was at par with the ladies at the event when it comes to his dressing sense. Potter rocked a black jumpsuit with mega-ruffled sleeves to the Emmys this year. Potter got nominated for the outstanding lead actor in a drama series for Pose.

Actor Kaley Cuoco came rocking in an open-front gown leaving much of her assets on display. She wore matching yellow heels to complete the sexy look. On the other hand, Netflix's Queen's Gambit star Anya Taylor Joy left fans breathless in a backless Dior Haute Couture Gown looking like a modern Disney princess.