Amelia Hamlin Slammed for Posting Topless Photo on Instagram; Fans Say 'We've Seen Enough'

Actor Amelia Hamlin has been slammed for posting a topless photo of herself on Instagram lately. The actor's racy picture on the social media platform created much buzz as it left her underboob on full display. Hamlin went topless to stun her one million fans in the throwback picture where she wore only a pair of trousers. The picture has racked up several likes and views along with some hateful comments from her own Instagram family.

Hamlin was recently seen flashing her underboob as she suffered a wardrobe malfunction at the Lakme Fashion Week in London. Hamlin, 20, was spotted wearing a gorgeous dress with a pair of black heels while attending the event on Thursday. The actor was a sight to behold in the stunning outfit until she suffered a wardrobe malfunction. The diva's dress accidentally shifted flashing her assets on camera.

To complete her look, Hamlin left her long locks untied in a wavy style while going for a matt makeup look for the fashion event. Hamlin shared the eye-popping picture with a caption that read, "pants are @boohoo, top is m.i.a." Many followers loved the sexy photo while some made hateful comments about the topless photo update.

"Someone, for the LOVE of GOD, help this child!!" a user wrote on Instagram while another user by the id TheDailyRoxy wrote, "I think we've seen enough. All that is left is for your pants to be m.i.a."

"I would not go topless for... boohoo lol. but go off" another follower wrote, while a third user said, "I can't believe some of the comments people are writing on your posts it's truly disgusting. You are lovely darling ignore them."

Amelia Hamlin Had Breast Reduction Surgery Due to Strep Infection

Some fans were shocked to learn that Hamlin had undergone breast reduction surgery at 16. Earlier, the actor confirmed that she needed breast reduction surgery after a strep infection and mastitis in her left breast caused it to swell. Hamlin revealed that the swelling remained even after the surgery.

The American star recently broke up with Kourtney Kardashian's baby daddy Scott Disick after having dated him for over a year. Scott Disick's former girlfriend has a massive fan base on social media. She often flaunts her figure in sexy bikini swimsuits. Hamlin is most popular for featuring in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (2010), Harry Loves Lisa (2010), and Rachel & the TreeSchoolers (2012).