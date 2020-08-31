Hollywood actor Emma Roberts is pregnant. The news was confirmed by the 29-year-old actress through her official Instagram page on Sunday. Taking to her Insta page, the actress officially announced that she's expecting her first child and a baby boy with her boyfriend and American actor Garrett Hedlund. Posing with her 35-year-old beau on a few latest Instagram posts and flaunting her baby bump to her fans, Emma Roberts wrote: "Me...and my two favorite guys" followed by two blue hearts.

Moreover, the Instagram posts mark the first time the couple has shared the screen space together on social media. The actress is finally addressing all the pregnancy-related talk surrounding her on social media. In the beautiful photos, Emma rocked an ankle-length white off-shoulder dress while posing on a couch and in another she featured with her beau Garrett Hedlund both holding each other's hands in the most romantic way possible.

Emma's 13.8 million followers on the social media platform were thrilled to hear the news of her pregnancy. Expressing joy over the news, fans took to their social media account to comment on Emma, saying, 'you will be a great mother'. The news of Emma's pregnancy was doing the rounds on social media earlier in June this year after Us Weekly revealed about the pregnancy. However, neither of them did confirm the news until now.

Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund Relationship

Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund were first linked in March last year. They were spotted together near the Silver Lake neighborhood in Los Angeles. According to Elle, their romance started-off soon after Emma called off her engagement with longtime partner Evan Peters. According to sources, Emma and Garrett are taking it their relationship slow and not talking about an engagement or marriage as of now. They aren't in a serious relationship but they are having fun and enjoying each other's company.

Check out the latest photos of Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund: