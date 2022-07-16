Emily Ratajkowski Planning to Divorce Sebastian Bear-McClard? Model Shuns Wedding Ring after Husband Allegedly Cheated on Her

Emily Ratajkowski is reportedly planning to divorce Sebastian Bear-McClard, her husband of four years, after she allegedly found out that he cheated on her. According to a source, who spoke to Page Six, Bear-McClard, 41, is a serial cheater. However, it doesn't seem like the model has yet filed for a divorce according to the legal system.

Ratajkowski, 31, who shares a one-year-old son with Bear-McClard, recently sparked breakup rumors last week after it was suggested that she was spotted without her ring. The brunette beauty also recently shared a nude selfie that showed both her hands and no wedding ring, which further hints at a possible divorce.

Serial Cheater

A source spoke about Sebastian's cheating allegations and told Page Six, "He's a serial cheater. It's gross. He's a dog." It is not known if Ratajkowski caught her producer husband cheating on her but the source claims that the divorce is almost final.

However, it seems Ratajkowski is yet to file for a divorce in court, according to the legal system.

Following the news, the model star was spotted taking the couple's adopted Husky-German Shepherd mix, Colombo, out for a walk in New York City on Friday. She sported a white crop top that highlighted her firm midriff, along with a pair of blue denim trousers and eyewear.

Ratajkowski ignited breakup speculations on Thursday when she was spotted taking the couple's youngster for a stroll in New York without her wedding band.

The "My Body" author and the movie producer, who share 1-year-old son Sylvester, with Ratajkowski, married in a civil ceremony in New York City in front of a small group of friends in 2018. She confirmed her wedding with Bear-McClard via Instagram after exchanging vows saying, "Soooo I have a surprise. I got married today."

While the couple's whirlwind romance surprised the world, the Ratajkowski had maintained that they knew each other for a long time before.

End of Fairytale Romance

Bear-McClard is most known for producing films that are mostly directed by the brothers Benny and Josh Safdie, including "Heaven Knows What", "Good Time", a crime drama starring Robert Pattinson, and Uncut Gems, a highly regarded thriller starring Adam Sandler.

Ratajkowski's pregnancy was revealed in a Lena Dunham-directed Vogue video, and the couple announced the birth of Sylvester in March 2021. She said that she and Bear-McClard, 41, did not care what their child's sex was as the youngster would have to pick how they identified.

"We like to respond that we won't know the gender until our child is 18 and that they'll let us know then," she wrote in an essay for Vogue," she wrote on Instagram.

However, things seem to have changed four years down the line.

The model has been seen several times sans her wedding ring, the most recent being in a TikTok video, where she can be seen dancing around in a white crochet top and denim shorts.

The brunette beauty also recently shared a nude selfie that showed both her hands and no wedding ring. Ratajkowski also did not publicly wish her husband of four years a happy Father's Day last month, but she did upload a number of throwback photographs to Instagram in February to commemorate their fourth wedding anniversary.

On the other hand, Bear-McClard was seen on Wednesday in New York City, resting on a seat outside the fabled Cafe Cluny while still sporting his gold ring on his finger. In pictures she posted to her Instagram in early June, Ratajkowski could still be seen wearing her large diamond sparkler on her wrist.

It now needs to be seen what happens in their the life of Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard next.