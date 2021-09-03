Emily Ratajkowski Sizzles in Savage X Fenty Swimsuit at California Show Months After Giving Birth

American bombshell Emily Ratajkowski is back to the ramp. The Britain-born model has left fans stunned as she walked in a skimpy pink bikini for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty runway show in California.

Ratajkowski, 30, looks smoking hot in the outfit that barely covered her toned figure just months after giving birth to a baby. The diva's flawless abs were put on full display in the sexy swimsuit she wore during the fashion show.

Several high-profile stars attended the event, including musicians Ricky Martin and Daddy Yankee, late-night host James Corden, and professional skateboarder Nyjah Imani Huston.

Rihanna, 33, announced the fashion show last week. While the American model is the first to grace the fashion event with her style, many other celebrities are lined up for stunning in Rihanna's latest collections during the event.

Ratajkowski showcased her flawless figure in the sexy outfit during the fashion event that has caught attention from fans worldwide. The diva had announced the birth of her child in March on her Instagram account. It looks as if the model had a miraculous transformation for this fashion event in California.

Well, the American supermodel often makes heads turn with her sultry photos on social media. The model-influencer-entrepreneur loves flaunting her assets on camera. Ratajkowski has made a mark with her style quotient ever since she started her career in the fashion industry. The brunette loves to show off her enviable physique in skimpy outfits on Instagram and other social media platforms.

Ratajkowski's Essay Collection: Buying Myself Back

Ratajkowski, aka Emrata, who started as a model, is currently a successful businesswoman. She has featured on the cover of several renowned fashion magazines such as Cosmopolitan, Glamour, Vogue, and CR Fashion Book, among other publications. The former iCarly actor is not just a model, social media influencer, actor, entrepreneur, but a writer too.

The diva has been working on publishing her essays with New York Magazine. "I've been working on a collection of essays for the past year and couldn't be more thrilled that @nymag has published Buying Myself Back. This is an extremely personal piece about image, power and consent," Ratajkowski tweeted through her official social media handle.

Ratajkowski Net Worth

Ratajkowski, who has a whopping 28 million followers on Instagram, is one of the most successful models in the industry. The model-turned-entrepreneur has an estimated net worth of approximately $8 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.