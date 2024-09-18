Emily Gold: Heartbroken Parents of 'America's Got Talent' Cheerleader Break Silence after Daughter Jumped to Death on California Overpass

The parents of a teen cheerleader who impressed audiences on 'America's Got Talent' say they are left with a "hole the size of the universe" in their hearts after her suicide on Friday night. Emily Gold, 17, was found dead under a bridge along the eastbound 210 Highway in California, weeks after performing with her high school cheer squad on the popular TV show.

Her father, Steven, spoke of the family's immense grief in a heartbreaking Instagram post. "With sadness beyond measure we must tell you all that we lost our beautiful Emily on September 13th, our hearts have a hole the size of the universe right now," he wrote.

Family Shattered After Emily Gold's Death

"The outpouring of love and support we are receiving shows us how many lives that angel touched and lifted, and it is what will help us through the most difficult time of our lives."

Emily had recently competed as part of the Los Osos High School dance team, captivating millions of viewers as they reached the quarterfinals of "America's Got Talent" last month with their energetic performance.

Judge Simon Cowell gave the group a standing ovation after their audition in May, calling them "absolutely brilliant."

Despite appearing cheerful on social media just four weeks prior, the 17-year-old was tragically found on the 210 Highway near her Rancho Cucamonga home shortly before midnight on Friday.

Her heartbroken twin brother, Alex, paid tribute to his "baby sis" by sharing a photo montage of their childhood on social media.

"The times we spent together won't ever be enough," he wrote.

You were my whole childhood and the memories we made together and all the places we've been and seen together will always stay with me. You really broke my heart Em. I'll always stay up for you and live life for you."

Friends Pay Tribute

Several of her friends and said they are devastated after her sudden death. "From the moment I saw her on the stage, I knew she had found her calling!" wrote Janet Womack.

"Time stopped when you watched her dance. She was in her element. It was like she'd been doing it her whole life."

"Let it be known that she now rests easy although there were many that loved Emily Gold and even looked up to her," wrote Samantha Shaw.

"She will be remembered none the less by her fellow Grizzlies and by those who loved her with all their heart and soul.

"Emily Gold, thank you for all that you have done in this world. You have done more than enough. Claws up to you Emily. Claws up."

AGT judge Simon Cowell gave the group a standing ovation following their impressive performance at the auditions in May this year. "It was absolutely brilliant, he told the panel.

"What I loved about this was first of all the energy, I think what I just saw is everything a great school should be doing which is encouraging talent and friendship.

"It reminded me of seeing the High School Musical movie and thinking 'every kid should go to a school like that."