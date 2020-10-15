Hours after the expose of Joe Biden's meeting with a top executive of Ukrainian energy firm, Burisma, in 2015, conspiracy theorists are questioning the authenticity of the controversial email leaked by Rudy Giuliani. As per the 'email' the executive thanked Hunter Biden for arranging a meeting with his father, the then US Vice President.

With less than three weeks left for the US Presidential elections, the expose has brought back the focus on the shady dealings between Biden and Ukrainian energy company for which Hunter was working.

Email Retrieved From Unclaimed Damaged Computer

As previously reported, in the shocking exclusive, The Post claimed that Hunter arranged a meeting between the Vice President and a top executive at a Ukrainian energy firm Burisma in 2015, months before the senior Biden allegedly pressured Ukrainian government officials into sacking a prosecutor who was probing the company.

"Dear Hunter, thank you for inviting me to DC and giving an opportunity to meet your father and spent [sic] some time together. It's realty [sic] an honor and pleasure," read the email sent by Vadym Pozharskyi, an adviser to the board of Burisma.

Apparently, the email was found in a damaged MacBook Pro that came for repair at a shop in Delaware, the home state of Biden. The store owner handed over material retrieved from the damaged computer including the emails and raunchy videos and pictures of Hunter Biden, to the former New York Mayor, Rudy Giuliani.

Questions Being Raised on the Authenticity of the Email ?

As the screenshot of the email went viral on the social media sites, questions were raised on the genuineness of the email and the role of Giuliani. For several months now, the former New York mayor has been talking about exposing the shady dealings between Bidens and the Ukrainian gas company.

According to Time, the material mentioned in the report of The Post has not been independently verified. The outlet also quoted experts on Russian election meddling warning that the 'leak bore many of the hallmarks of a disinformation campaign timed to influence the outcome of the presidential race.'

In their article published on Medium, The Krassensteins stated that the mail appears to be faked, with the 'VP' icon mismatching the rest of the background and document.

"The article shows multiple emails which they obtained from Giuliani and Steve Bannon, but does not show any meta data or email headers which could be traced. Virtually anyone could fake an email between any two people they choose, and this appears to be exactly what Rudy Giuliani perpetrated through the NY Post," the authors wrote.

Twitter Abuzz With Conspiracy Theories About Giuliani's Role

The microblogging site was also buzzing with several conspiracy theories about the email being fake. "Hunter Biden's "emails" were created 3 months before Rudy Giuliani was supposedly told of their existence, raising questions of who exactly created these files in the first place," tweeted a user.

"So the NY Post wants us to believe that Hunter Biden dropped a private laptop off at a random shop, didn't pay or ever pick it up, and the anonymous shop owner couldn't identify Hunter Biden, but still illegally copied the hard drive and gave it to one man: Rudy Giuliani. LOL!" wrote another.

Another user tweeting about his conversation with the computer shop owner who handed its hard drive to Giuliani, wrote, "I just spoke with John Paul Isaac, the Wilmington computer repair store owner who ended up with Hunter Biden's laptop and gave it to the FBI and Giuliani. He would not explain how a copy of the hard drive was passed to Rudy Giuliani. "No comment," he said."