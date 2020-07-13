Benjamin Keough, the sole grandson of Elvis Presley, died due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Calabasas on Sunday. The 27-year-old was a musician who had credited a five-album deal worth $5 million with Universal in 2009. However, the albums never saw the light of the day.

Benjamin's parents Lisa Marie Presley and musician Danny Keough got divorced in 1994. His sister, Riley Keough, has featured in a number of Hollywood films. Benjamin also has twin sisters Finley and Harper Lockwood, fathered by Lisa Marie Presley's former husband Michael Lockwood.

Benjamin's Death Leaves Mother Inconsolable

Sources in the law enforcement told TMZ that Benjamin died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Later in a statement given to the media, Roger Widynowski, Lisa Marie Presley's spokesperson, said that she was totally heartbroken. "She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley. She adored that boy. He was the love of her life," Widynowski said.

Benjamin, who bore a startling resemblance to his iconic grandfather, had kept a low profile over the years. Benjamin and his siblings had appeared in a 2012 music video shot by his mother featuring Elvis' hit 1954 song 'I Love You Because'.

Benjamin Bore Presley's Looks

Lisa Marie Presley had posted a photo of her children including Benjamin in a tweet in 2019. A lot of users commented on the startling resemblance between Presley and his grandson.

Addressing the topic, Lisa had commented: "Ben does look so much like Elvis. He was at the Opry and was the quiet storm behind the stage. Everybody turned around and looked when he was over there. Everybody was grabbing him for a photo because it is just uncanny," reported TMZ.

Tributes Pour in on Social Media

As soon as the news of Benjamin's death broke, many offered their condolences on social media. In her tweet, Nancy Sinatra, who co-starred with Elvis Presley in the 1968 film Speedway, wrote: "I have known you since before your mama gave birth to you, never dreaming you would have pain like this in your life. I'm so very sorry."

"Everybody please pray for Elvis Presley's family. They have had another terrible tragedy today," wrote another.

"Sincere condolences to the family of Benjamin Keough. No parent should ever have to endure this kind of pain. Rest In Peace Benjamin. @LisaPresley I send you Strength & courage!!" wrote a user.