Disgraced former priest Peter Miqueli, who was accused of embezzling $1 million from church to pay for sex with gay men, was found dead at his home in New Jersey. Miqueli was forced to resign as the pastor at St Frances de Chantal Parish, located in the Bronx borough of New York City, following the embezzlement charges in 2015.

The police found the body of the 57-year old former priest at his house. The Ocean County's medical examiner's office is investigating the case.

Miqueli and His Sex and Drugs Filled Past

In a lawsuit filed against the former priest, the churchgoers accused Miqueli of indulging in BDSM relation with Keith Crist, whom he considered as master.

Miqueli, who assumed the role of a slave in the sexual relation, paid $1,000 for each session with his muscular master, who later made the former priest drink his urine, reported the New York Post. The lawsuit also alleged that Miqueli spent $60,000 of the stolen funds on ­illicit and prescription drugs, besides paying rent for sex master's apartment and purchasing his $264,000 house in Brick.

In its report in 2015, the New York Post revealed that Miqueli wanted to include Crist's ex-girlfriend, Tatyana Gudin, in a threesome. "Keith told me to pretend that I didn't know Miqueli was really (a) priest. When Miqueli met me for the first time, he told Keith he thought I was pretty. Miqueli started asking Keith to try to pull me into their perverted sex games. I, of course, declined," Gudin had written in an email sent to Cardinal Timothy Dolan.

Miqueli Was to Reveal Corruption and Homosexual Network Cover-Up

Miqueli's brother Joseph told the outlet that he doesn't know what happened to his brother. "They won't even tell me where they found him, how they found him," he said.

In its report, The Church Militant claimed that some clergy suspected a foul play in Miqueli's death, as the former priest was readying to spill the beans on the archdiocesan corruption and cover-up related to the homosexual network.

The outlet also reported that Miqueli was shielded by Msgr. Gregory Mustaciulo, former vicar general, who knew about him stealing church's money and his BDSM gay relations. "Well, it's not secret among the clergy in the archdiocese of New York that Msgr. Mustaciuolo is in fact the protector of Peter Miqueli. That's a very well-known fact that has been established," a source had revealed to the outlet.