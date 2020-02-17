Legendary singer Elton John was forced to end his Farewell Tour concert held in Auckland, New Zealand after he lost his voice while singing. He told the audience that he was suffering from 'walking pneumonia' after asking for their forgiveness. Elton John wrote about his concern over ending the concert half-way, on his official Instagram handle, and explained why he had to do so.

"I want to thank everyone who attended tonight's gig in Auckland. I was diagnosed with walking pneumonia earlier today, but I was determined to give you the best show humanly possible. I played and sang my heart out, until my voice could sing no more. I'm disappointed, deeply upset and sorry. I gave it all I had. Thank-you so much for your extraordinary support and all the love you showed me during tonight's performance. I am eternally grateful. Love, Elton," he wrote.

John walked out of the stage

A video posted by a fan also shows John being accompanied by a person as he gets up and walks out of the stage with a sad look on his face. John had the courtesy to stop and explain it to the audience before he left the stage while shedding tears. The 72-year-old Elton John is performing the three-year tour titled "Farewell Yellow Brick Road".

Even though he was diagnosed with 'walking pneumonia' on Sunday morning, he did not want to disappoint the audience waiting for his concert and performed for at least 15 songs (out of 25 songs he was supposed to sing), stated the New Zealand Herald.

Before starting the concert, he told the audience that his voice was shot but he didn't want to miss this (opportunity). Elton John had confronted a similar condition during a Las Vegas show three years ago. The singer had to be admitted to the hospital and was kept in the ICU for two nights in 2017.

What is walking pneumonia?

This is dubbed as John's final tour as he was quoted as saying that he wanted to retire to be with his family in 2018. "It all changed with having children I want to be with my boys now. This is the new part of my life," John had told NPR, last year.

Walking pneumonia is considered a less severe form of pneumonia. It is an infection caused by "atypical" bacteria that usually causes mild respiratory infections. Symptoms include tiredness, sore throat, fever and cough. John is supposed to perform for two more concerts in New Zealand and officially no decision has been taken on cancelling the shows. In facts tickets for the shows are still available.