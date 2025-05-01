Palm Beach Woman Arrested After She Started a Sexual Relationship with a Minor Boy She Met at Funeral

A Florida woman is reportedly facing seven felony charges after she engaged in a sexual relationship with an underage boy she met at a funeral.

Ayla Gonzalez Salinas, 20, allegedly met the child in November 2024, before she and the boy started messaging each other on social media, as reported by WPEC, citing the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO).

Salinas and the Victim Engaged in Sexual Acts on Multiple Occasions

According to the arrest affidavit obtained by WPEC, Salinas and the child met up to engage in sexual activities on multiple occasions throughout the month of December.

While the minor's age was redacted in documents, she was arrested and charged with seven felony counts of lewd or lascivious behavior, specifically lewd or lascivious battery of a victim aged 12 to 16, according to jail records.

Salinas and the Child Also Messaged Each Other About Getting Their 'Story Straight'

Before authorities learned of the alleged inappropriate relationship between the woman and the child in January, the pair allegedly "agreed they should get their 'story' straight" in text messages.

Part of their "story" involved the child saying he was the one who initiated the sexual relationship with the 20-year-old woman, per the affidavit obtained by WPEC. After her arrest on Monday, April 28, Salinas posted bond after midnight on Wednesday, April 30.