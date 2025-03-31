Oklahoma Cop Arrested for Sexually Assaulting Woman During Traffic Stop, Threatening to Put Her in Jail if She Didn't Engage in Sexual Act

An Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper was arrested on Friday for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman after a traffic stop.

According to the Oklahoma County District Attorney's Office, Trooper Jarquez Evans pulled a woman over near SE 29th Street and S High Avenue in Oklahoma City earlier this year.

The victim alleged that Evans told her to either go down the street with him or go to jail for driving with a suspended license and no insurance.

Evans reportedly got into the victim's front passenger seat after she followed him to SE 31st and High. After the victim drove further south and parked, Evans allegedly unzipped his pants and told the woman to perform a sex act on him, then proceeded to sexually assault her a few minutes later.

Officers of OKCPD collected evidence before handing over the investigation to OHP's Criminal Investigations Section. As a result of the incident, an arrest warrant was issued for Evans on Friday. Evans has been charged with first degree rape and forcible oral sodomy, and booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.