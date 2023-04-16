Elon Musk Plans to Enter the AI Race and Compete With OpenAI With New Startup X.AI

US Corporate galleries are abuzz with the news that billionaire Elon Musk is all set to start his venture in the Artificial Intelligence domain. According to a Wall Street Journal report, Musk incorporated the new company on March 9, 2023, in Nevada as indicated by the state filing.

Musk has named the new entity X.AI, which is in line with his vision of creating an all-in-one app X, and indicates that he wants to empower the brand name of X Corp.

Compete With OpenAI

His aim behind setting up his venture in the space is to compete with OpenAI which is at the moment one of the largest players in the Artificial Intelligence domain. Popular AI tools like ChatGPT and GPT-4 have been developed using OpenAI.

Musk has purchased a large number of Graphic Processing Units to support an upcoming generative AI product. He is also hiring coders, engineers, and other technical specialists to build an expert team required for his new organization.

Musk is known for raising apprehensions about the use/misuse of powerful artificial intelligence tools and criticized Open AI. He has also approached researchers to develop an AI product to compete with ChatGPT and Dall-E Creator. The tech czar is also in discussion with Tesla Inc and SpaceX investors about helping fund his AI startup.

Part of Bigger Plans

Although the mention of the new entity is only in Wall Street Journal, the billionaire himself has not commented on any public platform about any such plans of entering the AI space.

It is suggested that Musk's efforts could be part of his bigger plans to establish a super-app. Tesla, SpaceX, and Twitter CEO Elon Musk have long talked of launching an "everything app" dubbed X. He recently incorporated Twitter into X Corp, a parent company. He has stated that the social network will serve as an "accelerant" in the development of X.