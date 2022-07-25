Elon Musk Denies Affair with Sergey Brin's Wife Nicole Shanahan; Calls Report 'BS' Claiming He Has 'Not Had Sex in Ages'

Elon Musk has denied having an affair with Nicole Shanahan, the estranged wife of Google co-founder Sergey Brin, which was earlier reported as the main reason behind the couple's divorce early this year. In a tweet on late Sunday evening, Musk said that a recent Wall Street Journal report claiming that he slept with Shanahan was "total bs".

He also claimed that his relationship with Brin hasn't been damaged and they "are friends" and partied together just hours back. He also sent a photograph of him partying with Brin to the New York Post to support his claims. Musk also said that he has "not had sex in ages."

Musk Furious

Musk, whose tweets are mostly either sarcastic or written in a lighter mood, was quite straightforward in denying a Wall Street Journal report that claimed he had an affair with Shanahan, the estranged wife of his best friend Brin.

"This is total bs. Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night!" Musk tweeted, refuting the report that he is a backstabber and is responsible for the couple's divorce early this year.

He also refuted claims that his affair with Shanahan resulted in breaking his years-long friendship with Brin and that he once fell on Brin's feet begging for mercy.

"I work crazy hours, so there just isn't much time for shenanigans," the Tesla boss said in another tweet on Monday. "None of the key people involved in these alleged wrongdoings were even interviewed!," he added.

To support his claims, Musk sent a photo of him partying with Brin to the New York Post and the Daily Mail. The photo shows Brin and two unidentified women partying outside with Musk. Since Musk was last seen in Mykonos last week, it's unclear exactly where it was taken.

Musk told The Post that the photo of him laughing and rubbing shoulders with most. "Took this pic only two hours ago," he said.

Besides the tweet, Musk also sent a mail denying the report that he slept with Shanahan and was behind the couple's divorce in December. "Nicole and Sergey's divorce has absolutely nothing to do with me," Musk claimed in the email.

"I am sure both Nicole and Sergey would confirm that. I spoke with both Sergey and Nicole about this and they say the story isn't coming from them, so [it] must be a case of broken telephone, two or three layers removed," he said.

Giving Proof

The Wall Street Journal had claimed in its report that Musk and Shanahan allegedly had a relationship while in Miami, Florida where they met at the Art Basel event. After the incident, the alleged affair persisted for a brief period of time although Brin and Shanahan were still married and sharing a home.

"I've only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around," Musk continued in the tweet.

"Nothing romantic," he added.

"WSJ has run so many bs hit pieces on me and Tesla I've lost count! It's embarrassing for them, frankly." Musk also urged his followers to call out the press.

Musk was also furious at social media users who attacked him on Twitter claiming that he had banged Shanahan.

"Haven't even had sex in ages (sigh)," Musk insisted when the Twitter profile he responded to advised him to "keep your dâ€“k in your pants" because "they're out for your head."

In a reply to another tweet where he was asked if that included not having sex during his most recent chest-baring vacation, he replied, "Nope."

Miami hosted Art Basel from December 2 to December 4 of last year. Shanahan and Brin were already experiencing marital issues as a result of the stress of Covid-19, the Journal's sources claim. Their disagreement also involved how to raise their daughter, who is 4 years old.

It's unknown if Brin went to Art Basel, but Musk, who recently got divorced with musician Grimes, was there and supposedly started dating Shanahan at some point.

Brin filed for divorce a month later. He specified December 15 as the separation date in the legal documents.