Elon Musk To Address Twitter Staff For The First Time Since Takeover In A Virtual Meeting

Elon Musk is scheduled to meet Twitter employees in a company-wide meeting this week, for the first time since acquiring the microblogging site in April.

An e-mail from Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal confirmed the virtual meeting in Town Hall on Thursday, where Musk is not only expected to attend but also take questions directly from the employees.

The employees will begin submitting questions on Wednesday and Twitter's chief marketing officer Leslie Berland will be reading the selected questions.

"We'll cover topics and questions that have been raised over the past few weeks," Agrawal said in the email to Twitter staff, according to Insider.

The social networking giant has been in a 'chaotic state' ever since Musk's takeover in April. The staffers have openly criticized the changes made in the company's product and policies and some even planned to quit in protest.

Concerned about the unpredictable nature of the billionaire, a few employees even fear his actions could destabilize the company, Wion reported.

Twitter executives have tried reassuring the staff when approached with such questions but now Musk has planned to directly address their queries. Back in April, Agrawal had attempted to pacify the angry employees in a meeting where he was bombarded with questions on the 'mass exodus' planned by Musk.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO had warned last week that he may withdraw his bid to buy Twitter as there was a continuous delay on the company's part to provide him the data on spam and fake accounts.

First reported by Business Insider, the news follows the microblogging site's announcement that it is expecting a shareholder vote on the sale by early August.