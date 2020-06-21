Multi-billionaire tech mogul and CEO of SpaceX Elon Musk on Sunday took to Twitter to describe his relationship with Mars by calling the red planet his 'souldog.' In a Tweet, he said, "Mars is my souldog."

Responding to Musk, later a social media user tweeted, "Elon is from Mars. The Galactic Federation has no say. They agree with his awakening tactics," while another user asked with curiosity, "Why Mars? There's plenty of planets out there."

Another user posted to him, "YOU are my souldog I don't even care how many other people have said this already."

Floating Spaceports

Meanwhile, Musk is building floating spaceports at least 35 kms from the coastline and would be used for launching starship rockets to the Moon, Mars, and even hypersonic travel around Earth. The floating spaceports would be accessed via tunnels dug under the water and Musk-owned The Boring Company would construct those.

Musk had earlier tweeted that most Starship spaceports will probably need to be around 35 kms offshore for "acceptable noise levels". SpaceX is currently hiring "offshore operations engineers" to help develop floating spaceports for Starship.

The floating spaceports are being built and tested in Brownsville in southern Texas near the Mexico border. They are primarily to launch SpaceX starship rockets. The first three such prototypes were destroyed during testing, while the fourth one exploded during an engine test in May.

In 2019 Musk said that Starships are likely to go through not less than 20 design iterations before they are ready. Being 394 feet tall and 30 feet wide, it outsizes all rockets previously used in spaceflight. SpaceX Starship consists of a 160-foot spacecraft plus a 230-foot booster, designed to be reusable. Musk had estimated that its launches may cost as little as $2 million, that's one percent of NASA's average launch cost