Ella Gruffudd: Alice Evans' 13-Year-Old Daughter Files for Restraining Order Against Her Father Ioan Gruffudd and His Girlfriend Bianca Wallace

Ella Gruffudd, the teenage daughter of actor Ioan Gruffudd and his ex-wife Alice Evans has asked for a restraining order against her famous father and his girlfriend Bianca Wallace. According to records from the Los Angeles Superior Court, the 13-year-old's lawsuit has been filed under "domestic violence protection."

The documents were filed on May 31. The request for the temporary restraining order is against her 49-year-old father, while the appeal for civil harassment protection is from Wallace, 29. The temporary restraining order was obtained by the young teen after an altercation at her father's residence, according to the Daily Mail, although the paperwork for the application is not recorded in the record.

Going Against Her Father

The dates for the hearings in each case are June 22 and June 23, respectively. According to reports, Ella and her younger sister Elsie, 9, were visiting the home Gruffudd and his girlfriend Bianca Wallace share at the time.

Ella's filings are the latest in a string of dramatic circumstances that have plagued this family in recent years.

In March 2021, Gruffudd, 49, filed for divorce from Alice, 54, ending their 14-year marriage after she blasted him on social media.

The British actors Evans, who starred in 102 Dalmatians, and Gruffudd, who starred in ITV's Liar and The Fantastic Four, have been embroiled in a bitter divorce battle.

Gruffudd's ex-wife is already barred from referencing him on social media for three years according to an existing restraining order against her. Both are vying for custody of the children but both claim they have no money.

Last month, the $2 million marital house in Los Angeles was sold at Gruffudd's request after he claimed he was no longer in a position to pay for it.

Evans and the children relocated to a brand-new, rented home.

Love and War

Gruffudd met promising actress Wallace while filming the television series Harrow in Australia. Wallace, who has multiple sclerosis, recently spoke about her illness and 'Yo's' support and love for her in a magazine article. They currently share a home in Los Angeles.

In January 2021, Gruffudd and Evans announced the dissolution of their marriage, and in October of that same year, Gruffudd made his new relationship public.

Gruffudd filed for joint custody of his two girls in July of last year after Evans filed for sole custody during their bitter divorce.

Besides asking for visitation rights, Gruffudd claimed in the filing that Evans had been trying to deliberately stop him from speaking to his children.

He also petitioned that his daughters attend in-person therapy and reunification therapy via zoom with him pending court-ordered mediation about custody.

According to documents filed in court, Gruffudd charged Evans with verbally assaulting him throughout their marriage and 'undermining him' in front of the girls all their lives. "Alice made fun of my appearance often, making hair-loss comments and telling me I had 'saggy-vagina eyes,''" court papers read.

Gruffudd is presently filming Bad Boys 4 alongside Martin Lawrence and Will Smith.