Elk County Man Convicted of Murder-for-Hire Plot to Kill Ex-Wife After Confessing to Pastor

An Elk County man has been found guilty of two charges in connection with a plot to have his ex-wife killed, following a two-day trial that concluded last week.

David A. Vanatta, Jr., 50, of Wilcox, was found guilty of two first-degree felony charges: Criminal Solicitation to Commit Criminal Homicide and Criminal Conspiracy to Commit Criminal Homicide.

As previously reported, Vanatta was initially charged after a pastor contacted police on Dec. 22, 2024, over a confession that had been made to him. Vanatta allegedly told the pastor that he had paid a man, Colton Baird, 32, $2,000 to kill his ex-wife.

State troopers questioned Vanatta later that day, where he allegedly confirmed that he had paid Baird to kill his ex-wife and that the transaction took place at his house in Jones Township, paying $2,000 as a down payment to set the plan in motion.

The trial was prosecuted by District Attorney Beau M. Grove and Defense Counsel Attorney Chris Pentz of Clearfield with Elk County President Judge Shawn T. McMahon presiding.

Prosecutors say the co-defendant in the case -- Colton Baird -- is awaiting his a court hearing next month. Police noted in the original affidavit that the ex-wife was not harmed and that Baird allegedly "spent the money elsewhere."