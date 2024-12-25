Pennsylvania Man Charged After Confessing to Pastor About Murder-For-Hire Plot to Kill Ex-Wife

A man from Elk County, Pennsylvania, is facing charges after law enforcement said he confessed to a pastor about a murder-for-hire plot to kill his ex-wife.

CBS affiliate WTAJ reported that two men are facing charges in connection with the murder-for-hire plan.

David Vanatta, 45, of Wilcox, and Colton Baird, 32, of Ridway, were charged after a pastor told law enforcement on Dec. 22 that Vanatta told him during a confession that he paid Baird $2,000 to kill his ex-wife, the news station reported. The woman was not harmed.

When state police interviewed Vanatta, he reportedly told investigators he hired Baird to hill his ex-wife and that he paid him at his house in Jones Township.

Citing the criminal complaint, WTAJ reported that Baird told investigators that Vanatta hired him and he had already spent the $2,000.

Vanatta and Baird are charged with criminal solicitation - criminal homicide; conspiracy - criminal homicide; and criminal attempt - criminal homicide, WTAJ reported. The pair is being held in the Elk County Prison. They have both been denied bail and have preliminary hearings scheduled for Jan. 8, 2025.