Conspiracy theorists have long been claiming that the US government and NASA are well aware of alien existence, and they are harboring aliens at highly confidential military sites like Area 51. But now, top computer security consultant and NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden has shut down these seemingly outlandish yet popular rumors that have been surfacing the internet for years.

In a recent episode of popular podcast 'The Joe Regan Experience', Snowden claimed that the US government has not contacted aliens yet, and are not housing any kinds of extraterrestrial life forms in confidential military sites.

"I know, Joe, I know you want there to be aliens. I know Neil deGrasse Tyson badly wants there to be aliens. And there probably are, right? But the idea that we're hiding them, if we are hiding them, I had ridiculous access to the networks of the NSA, the CIA, the military, all these groups. I could not find anything," revealed Snowden during the podcast.

Snowden participated in the program from Russia where he has been granted asylum. As per Snowden, he did not find any evidence of extraterrestrial existence as he snooped through government databases while working for the National Security Agency (NSA) and Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). However, he admitted that the United States government might have maintained secrets about alien life pretty well, and that might be the reason he did not find any incriminating evidence that suggests extraterrestrial presence.

This is not the first time that Snowden is dismissing popular conspiracy theories. Last month, he had revealed that chemtrails are not real, thus shutting down the belief that the government is spraying chemicals in the sky for sinister activities like weather control.

The comments from Snowden came just a few days after Elon Musk revealed that humans are the only conscious beings in the universe. As per Musk, as humans are conscious beings, we should try hard to emerge as a multi-planetary species in the future.