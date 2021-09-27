Eco Warriors Meghan Markle and Harry Take Private Jet Back Home after Lecturing on Climate Change and Shooting Netflix Series

'Eco-warriors' Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended a gig at New York where they lectured on climate change and demanded tough new laws to halve US emissions by 2030 before taking a private jet back home to Santa Barbara, California. And as they ended their whirlwind tour of New York camera caught a wire poking out of Harry's pocket, suggesting that the trip will be part of their Netflix deal.

Pictures showed the couple hugging their team after stepping off the jet as Meghan, 40, ditched the block color power dressing that saw some social media users mock her as a Michelle Obama wannabe. Christine Schirmer, the couple's PR, were among the staff saying their goodbyes before the pair headed off in a jeep to their Californian mansion.

Acting Like Royals

Moments after touching down, Meghan and Harry, the fossil fueled 'eco-warriors' were seen hugging the staff who had accompanied then on their whirlwind New York trip before heading back to their Montecito mansion. Interestingly, both Harry and Megan were sporting a casual look.

Meghan, who had raised quite a few eyebrows after wrapping herself up in winter clothing despite the balmy New York temperatures, was dressed in loose camel sweater and black pants, while Harry swapped his New York suits for navy jeans, a light casual sweater and buff suede boots.

However, what made many feel Harry and Meghan to be sheer hypocrites was what they did on Saturday. He lectured on why everyone should take the vaccine and how to cut down on emission and then did the most unexpected.

"Are you ready to do what's necessary to end this pandemic?" he asked the crowd at the Global Â­Citizen Live concert in New York's Central Park. He then handed over the mic to Meghan. She credited, 'the most brilliant scientists, researchers, frontline worker and selfless public health leader,' for making it possible for them to be there and dubbed them, 'humanitarian heroes' before handing the mic back to Harry.

The two then lectured on how carbon emissions should be cut down and pledged to do their bit. The couple also demanded tough new eco laws to halve US emissions by 2030. And then they took a Dassault Falcon 2000 jet and flew back to their Â£11million mansion in Montecito, California.

Royal author Penny Junor told The Sun: "I do think this is hypocrisy. I'm sure there were plenty of scheduled flights."

"I do not understand why they are behaving as if they are superstars. His father has been known to take scheduled flights. His brother takes scheduled flights. This totally muddies the waters of their climate message. They are shooting themselves in the foot by taking private flights," she said.

Big Deal

Meghan and Harry are now being slammed for their hypocrisy. According to eco firm Pawprint, the average carbon footprint per person in the UK per year is 12.7 tons, while a flight on a private jet from New York to California is estimated to produce 17 tons of carbon Â­emissions.

However, this is not the only occasion the couple was seen breaking their own pledges. During their four-day tour in New York they were ferried around the city in gas- guzzling 4x4s on what looked like an unofficial "royal tour".

Harry and Meghan have faced repeated criticism for insisting on using private flights, despite preaching about the environment.

That said, it is slowly getting clear why Meghan and Harry dressed in strange clothing during their tour. And it has got a lot to do with their multi-million Netflix deal.

During their New York visit, besides going to the World Trade Center, they also met the US Ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield for what they described as "an important discussion on COVID-19, racial justice and mental health."

They also dined at the famous Harlem eatery Melba's during their public visit and were so impressed that they decided to donate $25,000. But as they arrived at the eatery, Harry was spotted wearing a secret mic, suggesting that the couple may have been recording their New York tour as part of their multi-million dollar Netflix and Spotify deals, according to the Daily Mail.

The wire was seen poking out from underneath the Duke of Sussex's shirt and trailing into his chino pocket as he leaned forward to hug Melba restaurant owner Melba Wilson.

Also, the couple was seen being followed constantly by a cameraman, who is believed to be the one filming their entire visit for Netflix. According to The Sun, sources told the outlet that the couple was accompanied on their trip by photographer Matt Sayles.