Frank Hoogerbeets is a self-proclaimed seismic researcher who operates from the Netherlands, and recently he became a very popular name among conspiracy theorists as many of his earthquake predictions turned true. The researcher, on his website 'Ditrianum' had many times revealed that he is using an advanced system named SSGI (Solar System Geometry Index) to predict potential earthquakes in the future.

Earthquake awaiting the blue planet?

Now, Hoogerbeets has shockingly claimed that powerful earthquakes measuring more than 7.5 in the Richter scale could hit the planet this weekend. Hoogerbeets believe that the main reason behind this trigger in seismic activities is a critical planetary alignment.

"Due to critical planetary and lunar geometry on the 21st, increased seismic activity is expected to continue in the next two days. Most critical will be from the 23rd to the 28th with a high probability of large seismic activity, potentially reaching magnitude 7.5 or higher," wrote Hoogerbeets on his website. However, Hoogerbeets did not reveal the exact place or region in which the earthquake is going to hit.

Hoogerbeets reveals that certain planetary alignments and lunar geometry used to send a stream of electromagnetic waves all across the solar systems, and it is the primary reason behind the destabilization of tectonic plates. Ironic but just a few hours after Hoogerbeets' prediction, a powerful earthquake measuring 6.4 in the Richter scale hit several regions of Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar (Burma), Thailand, and China.

Are Hoogerbeets' predictions authentic?

Even though several predictions made by Hoogerbeets have turned true in the past, experts believe that the Dutch researcher is making all these predictions just to elevate his publicity. As per these experts, no current technology on earth is capable of predicting earthquakes with such precision.

However, Hoogerbeets has dismissed these rumours on his website, and he argues that his ultimate aim is to expose the truth in front of the general public. The self-proclaimed researcher has also made it clear that he is not a part of any conspiracy theory group.

A few weeks back, Thomas Rockwell, a geology professor at the San Diego State University had revealed that the last strong earthquake that happened near the San Andreas Fault, popularly known as the Ring of Fire happened around 380 years ago, and the area is ripe for a megaquake.