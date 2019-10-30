The name Frank Hoogerbeets is now very much popular among conspiracy theorists; all credit goes to his bizarre earthquake predictions that turned true multiple times in the recent past. Now, the self-proclaimed earthquake researcher who operates from the Netherlands has claimed that earth will witness an increase in seismic activities beginning from October 28, 2019.

Hoogerbeets claimed that the rise in seismic activities is due to a critical planetary alignment where the earth lines up with the Sun and Uranus, followed up with Mercury's alignment with the Sun and Neptune.

"Earth lined up with the Sun and Uranus on the 28th. Earth lines up with Mercury and Venus tonight at the same time that Mercury lines up with the Sun and Neptune. Increased seismic activity is expected to continue in the coming days, possibly reaching magnitude 7 or even 8," wrote Hoogerbeets on his website Ditrianum.

Interestingly, an earthquake hit the Philippines on October 29, and it has made many people believe that the predictions made by Hoogerbeets are turning true. These people also speculate that a megaquake will hit the planet in the coming days, which will cause devastating effects on the affected area.

In his website Ditrianum, Hoogerbeets reveals that he is using an advanced system named 'Solar System Geometry Index' to predict earthquakes. As per Hoogerbeets, certain planetary alignments will create electromagnetic influence, and it is capable of destabilizing tectonic plates on the earth. The self-proclaimed researcher also makes it clear that he is not a part of any conspiracy theory groups, and he added that he is operating this website to unveil the truth before the general public.

However, experts have always dismissed the claims made by Hoogerbeets, and they claim that no current technology is capable of predicting earthquakes with such precision. As per these seismic experts, Hoogerbeets is making these seismic predictions just to elevate his publicity in the online spaces.