For Eagle Brothers Episode 5: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

For Eagle Brothers is an ongoing KBS drama that revolves around the life of five brothers who own a traditional brewery called Eagle Brewery. The brewery has been traditionally making liquor for three generations. The story begins after the eldest sister-in-law becomes the head of the family. She took responsibility after her husband passed away just ten days after their marriage.

The mini-series features Uhm Ji Won, Ahn Jae Wook, Lee Pil Mo, Choi Dae Chul, Kim Dong Wan, Yoon Park, Lee Seok Gi, and Yoo In Young. Screenwriter Goo Hyun Sook wrote the script for this mini-series, and Choi Sang Yeol directed it. The K-drama will air a new episode on KBS every Saturday and Sunday.

How to Watch?

For Eagle Brothers will air its next episode on KBS2 on Saturday (February 15) at 8:00 p.m. KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, like Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of For Eagle Brothers Episode 5:

US - 7:00 a.m.

Canada - 7:00 a.m.

Australia - 8:30 p.m.

New Zealand - 11:00 a.m.

Japan - 8:00 p.m.

Mexico - 8:00 a.m.

Brazil - 8:00 a.m.

Saudi Arabia - 3:00 p.m.

India - 4:30 p.m.

Indonesia - 6:00 p.m.

Singapore - 7:00 p.m.

China - 7:00 p.m.

Europe - 1:00 p.m.

France - 1:00 p.m.

Spain - 1:00 p.m.

UK - 12:00 a.m.

South Africa - 12:00 p.m.

Philippines - 7:00 p.m.

Preview and Spoilers

For Eagle Brothers episode 5 preview shows Ma Kwang Sook unexpectedly running into Han Dong Seok at the Columbarium. Kwang Sook becomes surprised to discover a new side of Dong Seok, who is seemingly cold to others. The duo grab a meal after crossing paths with one another. Though they begin their conversation awkwardly, Kwang Sook breaks the ice with her cheerful personality. However, the meeting might not end pleasantly because the preview shows Dong Seok furiously getting up after a chat with Kwang Sook.