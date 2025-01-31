For Eagle Brothers: Everything About Upcoming KBS Drama

For Eagle Brothers is an upcoming KBS drama scheduled to premiere on Saturday (February 1) at 8:00 p.m. KST. It revolves around the life of five brothers who own a traditional brewery called Eagle Brewery. The brewery has been traditionally making liquor for three generations. The story begins after the eldest sister-in-law becomes the head of the family. She took responsibility after her husband passed away just ten days after their marriage.

With only a day left for the premiere of this family drama, here is everything about the upcoming KBS drama, starring Uhm Ji Won, Ahn Jae Wook, Lee Pil Mo, Choi Dae Chul, Kim Dong Wan, Yoon Park, Lee Seok Gi, and Yoo In Young. Screenwriter Goo Hyun Sook wrote the script for this mini-series, and Choi Sang Yeol directed it. The K-drama will air a new episode on KBS every Saturday and Sunday.

Casts

Uhm Ji Won will portray Ma Gwang Sook, the eldest sister-in-law. Ahn Jae Wook will play Han Dong Seok, the chairman of LX Hotel. Lee Pil Mo will appear as Oh Jang Soo, the eldest son of the Eagle Brewery. Choi Dae Chul will feature Oh Chun-soo, the second son of the Eagle Brewery. Kim Dong Wan will star as Oh Heung Soo, the third son of the Eagle Brewery. Yoon Park will play Oh Beom Soo, the fourth son of the Eagle Brewery. Lee Seok Gi will portray Oh Kang Soo, the youngest son of the Eagle Brewery.

Park Joon Geum will star as Gong Joo Sil, Gwang Sook's mother. Kim Jun Bae will appear as Ko Ja Dong, the manager of the Eagle Brewery Factory. Choi Byung Mo will feature Dokgo Tak, the founder of Silla Brewing. Bae Hae Sun will play Jang Mi Ae, Tak's wife. Park Hyo Joo will portray Moon Mi Soon, the owner of a convenience store. Yoo In Young will play Ji Gok Boon, the director of G-Hair, a leading K-beauty brand. Kim Seung Yoon will appear as Han Bom, Dong Seok's daughter. Shin Seul Ki will portray Dokgo Se Ri, Tak's daughter. Yoon Jun-won will feature Han Gyeol, Dong-seok's son.

Preview and Spoilers

A poster of For Eagle Brothers teases the brewing romance between Ma Kwang Sook and Han Dong Seok. It hints at an intense romance between the two characters. The poster shows them smiling while holding the bowls after drinking makgeolli, a traditional Korean alcoholic drink. They have the bowls over their heads to form a large heart.

"The poster captures the affectionate relationship between Kwang Sook and Dong Seok, holding makgeolli bowls. We're excited for viewers to see how their story unfolds through the shared medium of makgeolli. Also, pay attention to how their relationship gradually changes, starting with an unusual first meeting," the production team teased.

How to Watch?

For Eagle Brothers will premiere on KBS2 on Saturday (February 1) at 8:00 p.m. KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms.

Here are the International Air Timings of For Eagle Brothers Episode 1: