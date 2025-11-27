Dynamite Kiss Episode 6: Gong Ji Hyuk, Go Da Rim to Officially Begin Dating?

Dynamite Kiss episode 6 will air on SBS on Thursday (November 27) at 9:00 pm KST. The SBS drama, starring Ahn Eun Jin and Jang Ki Yong, could mark the beginning of a romantic journey for Gong Ji Hyuk and Go Da Rim. According to the production team, Da Rim will confess her true feelings to Ji Hyuk in the sixth chapter.

After Kim Sun Woo joined Natural BeBe for an upcoming project, viewers witnessed a thrilling tension between Da Rim and Ji Hyuk. Yoo Ha Young added to the tension by flirting with Sun Woo. At the end of episode 5, Ji Hyuk saw Sun Woo locking lips with Ha Young and felt bad for Da Rim. In the newly released stills, Da Rim stays beside Ji Hyuk and rests her head on his shoulder. She seems to have dozed off after getting drunk during the team dinner.

"In the upcoming episode, Go Da Rim confesses her true feelings to Ji Hyeok in her drunken state, saying, 'I'll only let myself waver until today.' This confession is expected to bring significant change to Gong Ji Hyeok's heart, which has been torn between getting closer to and distancing himself from Go Da Rim. Jang Ki Yong and Ahn Eun Jin will raise viewers' heart rates with a tender yet heart-wrenching performance that contrasts with the bright and bubbly side they've shown so far. We ask for your interest and anticipation," the production team shared.

Here is everything to know about Dynamite Kiss episode 6, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

How to Watch?

Dynamite Kiss will air its next episode on SBS TV on Thursday (November 27) at 9:00 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitle streaming platforms, like Netflix.

Here are the International Air Timings of Dynamite Kiss:

US - 8:00 am

Canada - 8:00 am

Australia - 9:30 pm

New Zealand - 12:00 am

Japan - 9:00 pm

Mexico - 9:00 am

Brazil - 9:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 3:00 pm

India - 5:30 pm

Indonesia - 7:00 pm

Singapore - 8:00 pm

China - 8:00 pm

Europe - 2:00 pm

France - 2:00 pm

Spain - 2:00 pm

UK - 1:00 am

South Africa - 1:00 pm

Philippines - 8:00 pm

Dynamite Kiss premiered on SBS on Wednesday (November 12) at 9:00 pm KST. It revolves around the relationship between a single woman who pretends to be a married mother to get a job and her team leader, who falls in love with her. Ahn Eun Jin portrays Go Da Rim, the single who disguises herself as a married mother. Jang Ki Yong plays Gong Ji Hyeok, Da Rim's team leader. Kim Mu Jun appears as Kim Sun Soo, Da Rim's close friend. Woo Da Vi features Yoo Ha Young, a chaebol's youngest daughter. Screenwriter Ha Yoon Ah wrote the script with Tae Kyung Min. The mini-series was directed by Kim Jae Hyun.

The supporting cast include Nam Gi Ae as Kim In Ae, Cha Mi Kyung as Jeong Myeong Sun, Choi Kwang Il as Gong Chang Ho, Seo Sang Won as You Jin Tae, Seo Jeong Yeon as Han Mi Ok, Park Jin Woo as Ma Jong Gu, Park Ji Ah as Bae Nan Sook, Jung Soo Young as Jang Jin Hee, Jung Ga Hee as Gong Ji Hye, Park Jung Yeon as Lee Go Eun, Shin Joo Hyeop as Kang Kyung Min, Chae Ja Woon as Kim Joon, and Jung Hwan as Yoo Tae Young.